Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner’s 21-point effort leads Mead past Central Valley to remain unbeaten in league play

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball

Mead 61, Central Valley 48: Teryn Gardner scored 21 points and Teayonna Hoard added 17 as the visiting Panthers (12-3, 8-0) topped the Bears (13-5, 6-2) to remain atop the Greater Spokane League standings. Eden Sander paced Central Valley with 15 points.

University 69, Mt. Spokane 59: Eliannah Ramirez scored 22 points, Julianna Jeross hit five 3-pointers and added 19 points and the visiting Titans (9-9, 4-4) beat the Wildcats (10-8, 6-2). Patience Grey led Mt. Spokane with 15 points.

Gonzaga Prep 46, Ridgeline 41: Taliah Lee scored 10 points, Lucy Lynn added nine and the Bullpups (13-5) beat the visiting Falcons (10-8) in a nonleaguer. Emma Myers scored 14 points for Ridgeline. Olivia McIntyre added eight for Gonzaga Prep.

Pullman 55, Shadle Park 44: Sehra Singh scored 16 points and the visiting Greyhounds (6-11, 6-1) beat the Highlanders (7-9, 4-3). Kyleigh Archer paced Shadle with 12 points, while Meg Limburg added 15 for Pullman.

Clarkston 58, Rogers 12: Kendall Wallace scored 16 points and the Bantams (14-5, 8-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-14, 1-6). Alahondra Perez added 10 for Clarkston.

Northeast A

Deer Park 67, Riverside 20: Darian Herring scored 22 points and the Stags (17-2, 11-0) beat the visiting Rams (6-13, 1-10), giving Deer Park its first league championship in program history. Olivia Gannon scored 11 points for Riverside. Brooklyn Coe added 15 for Deer Park.

Colville 61, Newport 13: The visiting Crimson Hawks (12-5, 7-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-16, 0-11). No other details were reported.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 50, Kettle Falls 40: Georgia Crockett scored 20 points and the Crusaders (13-5, 10-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-15, 2-12).

Reardan 40, Chewelah 28: Elizabeth Bell scored 14 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-12, 6-8) beat the Cougars (5-13, 2-12). Brooke Bennett scored 21 points for Chewelah. Liberty Anderson added eight for Reardan.

Liberty 58, Upper Columbia 34: The Lancers (10-9, 8-5) beat the visiting Lions (6-6, 6-5). No other details were reported.

Colfax 70, Asotin 79: Brynn McGaughy scored 20 points and the Bulldogs (20-0, 13-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-16, 0-12). Haylee Appleford scored 10 points for Asotin. Hailey Demler added 14 for Colfax.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 47, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 37: Jessie Reed scored 19 points and the Nighthawks (16-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (11-7) in a nonleague game.

Boys basketball

Mead 64, Central Valley 44: Nolan Braun scored 16 points and the visiting Panthers (10-8, 6-2) beat the Bears (2-16, 2-6). Brennen Brulotte paced CV with 15 points, while Kyelan Breesnee hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points.

Mt. Spokane 67, University 35: Maverick Sanders scored 27 points and the Wildcats (17-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Titans (13-5, 4-4). Ryan Lafferty added 11 points for Mt. Spokane. Shane Skidmore paced U-Hi with 14 points.

Gonzaga Prep 66, Ridgeline 61: Jayce Swanson scored 24 points, Jamil Miller added 19 points and the Bullpups (16-3) beat the visiting Falcons (7-11) in a nonleague game. Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 14 points.

West Valley 64, East Valley 56: Ben Fried hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Eagles (16-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Knights (7-8, 1-6). Luke Holecek scored 25 points for East Valley. Noah Gadd-Lewis added 12 points for the Eagles on four 3-pointers.

Pullman 80, Shadle Park 51: Jaedyn Brown hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points and the visiting Greyhounds (17-0, 7-0) beat the Highlanders (5-11, 1-6). Ronan Redd scored 19 points for Shadle, while Champ Powaukee added 16 for Pullman.

Clarkston 59, Rogers 47: Xavier Santana hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and the Bantams (8-9, 4-4) beat the visiting Pirates (9-8, 2-5).

Dujuan Haney led Rogers with 18 points.

Colfax 70, Asotin 59: The Bulldogs (16-4, 12-2) beat the visiting Panthers (6-12, 2-10). No other details were reported.