Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner’s 21-point effort leads Mead past Central Valley to remain unbeaten in league play

Jan. 31, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:48 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball

Mead 61, Central Valley 48: Teryn Gardner scored 21 points and Teayonna Hoard added 17 as the visiting Panthers (12-3, 8-0) topped the Bears (13-5, 6-2) to remain atop the Greater Spokane League standings. Eden Sander paced Central Valley with 15 points.

University 69, Mt. Spokane 59: Eliannah Ramirez scored 22 points, Julianna Jeross hit five 3-pointers and added 19 points and the visiting Titans (9-9, 4-4) beat the Wildcats (10-8, 6-2). Patience Grey led Mt. Spokane with 15 points.

Gonzaga Prep 46, Ridgeline 41: Taliah Lee scored 10 points, Lucy Lynn added nine and the Bullpups (13-5) beat the visiting Falcons (10-8) in a nonleaguer. Emma Myers scored 14 points for Ridgeline. Olivia McIntyre added eight for Gonzaga Prep.

Pullman 55, Shadle Park 44: Sehra Singh scored 16 points and the visiting Greyhounds (6-11, 6-1) beat the Highlanders (7-9, 4-3). Kyleigh Archer paced Shadle with 12 points, while Meg Limburg added 15 for Pullman.

Clarkston 58, Rogers 12: Kendall Wallace scored 16 points and the Bantams (14-5, 8-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-14, 1-6). Alahondra Perez added 10 for Clarkston.

Northeast A

Deer Park 67, Riverside 20: Darian Herring scored 22 points and the Stags (17-2, 11-0) beat the visiting Rams (6-13, 1-10), giving Deer Park its first league championship in program history. Olivia Gannon scored 11 points for Riverside. Brooklyn Coe added 15 for Deer Park.

Colville 61, Newport 13: The visiting Crimson Hawks (12-5, 7-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-16, 0-11). No other details were reported.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 50, Kettle Falls 40: Georgia Crockett scored 20 points and the Crusaders (13-5, 10-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-15, 2-12).

Reardan 40, Chewelah 28: Elizabeth Bell scored 14 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-12, 6-8) beat the Cougars (5-13, 2-12). Brooke Bennett scored 21 points for Chewelah. Liberty Anderson added eight for Reardan.

Liberty 58, Upper Columbia 34: The Lancers (10-9, 8-5) beat the visiting Lions (6-6, 6-5). No other details were reported.

Colfax 70, Asotin 79: Brynn McGaughy scored 20 points and the Bulldogs (20-0, 13-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-16, 0-12). Haylee Appleford scored 10 points for Asotin. Hailey Demler added 14 for Colfax.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 47, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 37: Jessie Reed scored 19 points and the Nighthawks (16-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (11-7) in a nonleague game.

Boys basketball

Mead 64, Central Valley 44: Nolan Braun scored 16 points and the visiting Panthers (10-8, 6-2) beat the Bears (2-16, 2-6). Brennen Brulotte paced CV with 15 points, while Kyelan Breesnee hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points.

Mt. Spokane 67, University 35: Maverick Sanders scored 27 points and the Wildcats (17-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Titans (13-5, 4-4). Ryan Lafferty added 11 points for Mt. Spokane. Shane Skidmore paced U-Hi with 14 points.

Gonzaga Prep 66, Ridgeline 61: Jayce Swanson scored 24 points, Jamil Miller added 19 points and the Bullpups (16-3) beat the visiting Falcons (7-11) in a nonleague game. Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 14 points.

West Valley 64, East Valley 56: Ben Fried hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Eagles (16-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Knights (7-8, 1-6). Luke Holecek scored 25 points for East Valley. Noah Gadd-Lewis added 12 points for the Eagles on four 3-pointers.

Pullman 80, Shadle Park 51: Jaedyn Brown hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points and the visiting Greyhounds (17-0, 7-0) beat the Highlanders (5-11, 1-6). Ronan Redd scored 19 points for Shadle, while Champ Powaukee added 16 for Pullman.

Clarkston 59, Rogers 47: Xavier Santana hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and the Bantams (8-9, 4-4) beat the visiting Pirates (9-8, 2-5).

Dujuan Haney led Rogers with 18 points.

Colfax 70, Asotin 59: The Bulldogs (16-4, 12-2) beat the visiting Panthers (6-12, 2-10). No other details were reported.

