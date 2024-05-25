State boys T&F: Mead sprinters lead way to 3A team title; Lewis and Clark wins 4x100 relay

Mead’s Dominick Corley stretches for the finish line in helping the Panthers win the State 3A boys 4x100 relay in 41.84 seconds Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – In weather that would have made Alaska residents chilled, the Mead boys track and field team had to be patient.

Athletes found it difficult negotiating a gusting headwind estimated at 25 mph at times and smack in the faces of sprinters.

But the Panthers understood they weren’t going to win the State 3A championship on Thursday or Friday.

The Panthers’ time to shine was Saturday afternoon, and they took advantage.

Behind sprinting sensation Dominick Corley, who was running just two weeks after returning from a hip flexor injury that had him sidelined for more than three weeks, Mead finished with 62 points, topping runner-up Liberty of Issaquah by 21. Mt. Spokane took fourth with 33.

Had Saturday been any other track meet, Corley may have opted out, considering he wasn’t in tip-top condition. But he wasn’t about to let his team down.

It’s the first title for Mead since 2017 when it was in 4A.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s a bunch of guys together and putting their best out there to bring a state title back to the school,” Corley said.

Corley started the day winning the 100 meters – an event he likely would have won last year had he not false started at district. He won in what was a rather pedestrian time for him, 11.02 seconds, but the sprinters were running into a severe headwind .

How difficult was the wind to negotiate? Consider the Southern Cal-bound Corley was the lone sprinter in three classifications to crack 11 seconds (10.73) in the prelims on Friday.

About 40 minutes later, Corley anchored the winning 4x100 relay (41.84). He teamed with Jaeland Leman, Eamon Gamon and Matthew McShane.

About three hours later, Corley came up short in his bid to defend in the 200, finishing second in 22.13 – three hundredths out of first.

“I’ve been out for five weeks. It was all right,” Corley said. “I tightened up a little bit. My body isn’t in the greatest shape. I was just trying to finish the season after coming back two weeks ago.”

Earlier in the 4x100 relay, Corley took the baton and was trailing by 5 meters. His closing kick was spectacular.

“I think my indoor speed came out a little bit,” Corley said.

“I did what I had to do to win. Once I started running, I had a good feeling I was going to catch him.”

Mead sophomore Simon Rosselli was impressive in the discus, winning with a throw of 183 feet, 9 inches.

Panthers senior Kadmiel Lopez took second in the pole vault (15-0).

Other top area medal winners were: Mt. Spokane’s Parker Westermann, fifth, 800, 1:54.19; North Central’s Cameron Dewey, fifth, 300 hurdles, 39.85; Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell, third, 3,200, 9:04.22, and Cheney’s Calvin Hilton was fourth, 9:08.66; University’s Jake Trefry, fifth, 400, 49.44; U-Hi, second, 4x400 relay, 3:23.05, and Mt. Spokane was third, 3:23.39.

Lewis and Clark’s 4x100 relay team celebrate after winning with a time 41.85 seconds on Saturday, May 25, at the 2A/3A/4A State Track at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

4A

The Lewis and Clark foursome of Colin Sheehan, Romin Saleki, Elijah Nelson an Rashaun Engel won the 4x100 relay in 41.85.

They expected to win, too.

“Our dedication to this – we’ve been working hard to get it,” said Engel, who took also third in the 100 (11.14). “We got second at district, but we knew we had it in us.”

Saleki took fifth in the 100 (11.19).

Gonzaga Prep sophomore Nikko Alexander won the 400 in 48.89.

“At the start of the race, I didn’t expect to win,” said Alexander, who took fourth in the 200 (22.60). “As I kept running, I saw the finish line and I just went to get it.

“I knew I could do it, but nerves got to me for a while and I was overthinking.”

Central Valley’s Aaron Wright finished second in the 800 (1:56.17).

Wright was instrumental in helping CV take second in the team title with 38 points. Eastlake won with 46.

The CV 4x400 relay of Tyler Bissell, Jacob Nicholls, Joseph Demars and Wright won in 3:20.87.

2A

Shadle Park senior William Newell probably could have reached out and touched the finish line. He was that close to capturing a state title in the 300 hurdles.

But going over the final hurdle, his left foot caught the top and he took a nasty spill. He got up and walked the final feet to the finish line.

“I tightened up,” Newell said. “Overall, I had a good time at the state meet, but this has left a bad taste in my mouth. It is what it is.”

East Valley took third in the team race with 49 points behind co-champs Anacortes and Columbia River, which finished with 65.

Other top area medal winners were: Cheney’s Eugene Hennequin, third, long jump, 23-1¼; Rogers, second, 4x100 relay, 41.53; EV’s Talan Hughes, second, 300 hurdles, 40.07; Rogers’ Aaron Kinsey (11.53) and teammate Michael Sanders (11.55), fourth and fifth, respectively, 100; Kinsey, fifth, 200, 22.65; and West Valley’s 4x400 relay, fourth, 3:26.94.