Prep roundup: Gabe Smith, Aiden Suddeth pace Medical Lake boys; Taylee Phelps has big night for Freeman girls
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s small school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.
All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.
Boys basketball
Medical Lake 73, Liberty 63: Gabe Smith scored 21 points, Aiden Suddeth added 20 and the Cardinals (2-2) defeated the visiting Lancers (1-3). Drew Piersol led Liberty with 20 points and JJ Hodl added 12.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 74, Kittitas 72: Brody Boness scored 26 points and the Broncos (2-3) edged the Coyotes (1-5) in overtime. Zach Klein had 19 points and Cole Rouleau added 11 – including seven in overtime – for LRS. Dallon Walker led Kittitas with 18 points.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 61, Tonasket 50: Josh Booker scored 19 points, Max Grindy added 16 and the visiting Warriors (3-0) defeated the Tigers (3-2). Tanner Tompkins scored 16 points for the Tigers.
NE2B
St. George’s 61 Newport: Mason Zarlingo scored 21 points, Shawn Jones added 19 and the Dragons (3-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-4). Damien Hamburg led Newport with 13 points.
NE1B
Valley Christian 72, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 55: Noah Buns scored 23 points, Harrison Arnold added 19 and the Panthers (4-1) beat the Wildcats (0-1). Kailen Maioho led WCK with 26 points
SE1B
Tekoa-Rosalia 39, Colton 36: Wes Bryan scored 17 points, Bryan Place added 15 and the Timberwolves (1-3) edged the Wildcats (0-3).
Girls basketball
Liberty 68, Medical Lake 28: Jordyn Jeske scored 22 points, Kendall Denny added 16 and the visiting Lancers (2-2) beat the Cardinals (2-2). Addison Hammel led Medical Lake with 10 points.
Lakeland 53, Lakeside 45: Landree Simon scored 21 points and the visiting Hawks (3-0) defeated the Eagles (2-2). Blakleigh White scored 13 points and Kira Mace had 10 for Lakeside.
Freeman 53, Columbia (Burbank) 40: Taylee Phelps scored 30 points and the Scotties (1-2) defeated the visiting Coyotes (2-2). Azlyh Pariera scored 19 points for Columbia.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 61, Kittitas 28: Zoe Galbreath scored 31 points and the Broncos (2-3) defeated the visiting Coyotes (1-5). Elyssa Nash scored 13 for Kittitas.
NE2B
Northwest Christian 63, Kettle Falls 50: Julianna Pope scored 16 points, Mackenize Pierce had 15 and Kaitlyn Waters added 14 and the Crusaders (3-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (2-1). Ella Johnson led Kettle Falls with 24 points.
Reardan 43, Davenport 40: Tenice Waters scored 20 points and the Screaming Eagles (3-1) beat the Gorillas (4-1). Glenna Soliday led Davenport with 18 points.
NE1B
Republic 57, Selkirk 54: Ember Burndt scored 33 points and the visiting Tigers (3-2, 1-0) defeated the Rangers (1-3, 0-1). Millie Rice led Selkirk with 21 points.
Waterville-Mansfield 57, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 26: Delainey Nelson scored 24 points and the visiting Shockers (5-0) beat the Wildcats (1-2). Brystal Nielsen led WCK with 15 points.
Wellpinit 68, Springdale 11: Rayah Hill scored 15 points, Danea Norman added 11 and Wellpinit (2-1) beat the Chargers (0-4).
SE1B
Colton 51, Tekoa-Rosalia 30: Ella Nollmeyer scored 17 points, Leah Musson added 12 and the Wildcats (2-3) beat the Timberwolves (2-2). Hanna Douglas led TD with eight points.