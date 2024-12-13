GSL roundup: Ruby Shaw leads Lewis and Clark girls to victory; Will Busse helps West Valley boys top Ephrata

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. All of games nonleague unless otherwise indicated.

Girls basketball

Lewis and Clark 69, North Central 37: Ruby Shaw scored 25 points and the Tigers (3-3) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-3). Olivia Baird added 14 points and Sadie Pierce had 12 for LC. Arkayla Brown led NC with nine points.

Cheney 54, Shadle Park 46: Natalie Richards scored 22 points, Allison Vold added 12 and the visiting Blackhawks (2-2) defeated the Highlanders (1-4). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 17 points and Tameria Thompson had 10.

West Valley 61, Ephrata 23: Willow Burrill scored 25 points, Brynlee Ordinario added 17 and the visiting Eagles (4-0) defeated the Tigers (0-3). KK Hector scored 11 points for the Tigers.

Clarkston 58, Lewiston 18: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 16 points with six steals, Reese de Groot added 11 points with eight rebounds and the Bantams (5-1) beat the visiting Bengals (4-4) at Lewis-Clark State College. Addie McKarcher led Lewiston with nine points.

Pullman 47, Moscow 39: Taylor Darling scored 15 points, River Sykes added 12 and the Greyhounds (2-2) defeated the visiting Bears (0-1). Jessa Skinner led Moscow with 12 points.

Lake City 53, University 51: Sadie Zimmerman scored 16 points and the visiting Timberwolves (6-4) edged the Titans (3-1). McKenzie Handran led U-Hi with 15 points and Keely Handran added 10.

Juanita 50, Ferris 41: The Ravens (1-3) topped the visiting Saxons (1-3) in Kirkland. Details were unavailable.

Boys basketball

Post Falls 51, Gonzaga Prep 45: Connor Carver scored 20 points and the Trojans (3-3) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-1). Hudson Floyd led G-Prep with 15 points and Brogan Howell added 14.

Mt. Spokane 65, Central Valley 43: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 12 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Wildcats () beat the Bears (). Branson Olson led CV with 17 points.

Cheney 42, Shadle Park 27: Juleon Horyst scored 10 points and the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) topped the Highlanders (1-4).

West Valley 68, Ephrata 57: Will Busse scored 22 points, Nate Zettle added 19 and the visiting Eagles (4-0) beat the Tigers (0-3). Noah Willard added 11 points for West Valley. Payton Riggs led Ephrata with 13 points.

Pullman 73, Moscow 48: Gavyn Dealy and Daniel Kwon scored 20 points apiece and the Greyhounds (3-1) beat the Bears (3-1). Traidyn Cimmings led Moscow with 22 points.

