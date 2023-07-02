Business beat
Sun., July 2, 2023
Engineering
Ross Balfour has been hired as a mechanical engineer by Morrison-Maierle, an engineering firm focusing on environmental science services. Balfour graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman and has a range of experience providing solutions for the built environment.
Aren Murcar has been promoted to project manager at SCJ Alliance. Murcar has worked at SCJ Alliance for more than four years, starting as an intern working his way up to leading an award-winning project for the Quincy (Wash.) Downtown Revitalization Plan. Murcar received his bachelor’s degree in economics and his master’s degree in urban and regional planning both from Eastern Washington University.
Health
Alicha Brown has been hired as the clinical operations director of primary care for Providence Medical Group. Brown will oversee operations for the medical group’s 10 adult primary care clinics throughout Spokane. Brown previously was clinical operations director of urgent care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Brown received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree from Capella University.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.