Business beat

Engineering

Ross Balfour has been hired as a mechanical engineer by Morrison-Maierle, an engineering firm focusing on environmental science services. Balfour graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman and has a range of experience providing solutions for the built environment.

Aren Murcar has been promoted to project manager at SCJ Alliance. Murcar has worked at SCJ Alliance for more than four years, starting as an intern working his way up to leading an award-winning project for the Quincy (Wash.) Downtown Revitalization Plan. Murcar received his bachelor’s degree in economics and his master’s degree in urban and regional planning both from Eastern Washington University.

Health

Alicha Brown has been hired as the clinical operations director of primary care for Providence Medical Group. Brown will oversee operations for the medical group’s 10 adult primary care clinics throughout Spokane. Brown previously was clinical operations director of urgent care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Brown received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree from Capella University.