On the air
Sun., July 2, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at San Diego FS1
6:45 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Root
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3 p.m.: Miami vs. Los Angeles ESPN2
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Philadelphia NBA
5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Charlotte ESPN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Utah NBA
7 p.m.: Golden State vs. Sacramento ESPN
Tennis, Wimbledon
3 a.m.: Wimbledon Day 1 ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.