Eastern Washington continues track renovation, in effort to attract events back to school

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

As Eastern Washington University conducted a series of graduation ceremonies last Friday at Reese Court in Cheney, construction crews continued work on installing a new track surface at Roos Field next door.

The track project is one that’s been overdue: A surface that was poor – and in places unsafe – has cost the university opportunities to host track and field events over the last few years.

That makes the $2 million project – which is on track to be completed in late August – an important one, EWU athletic director Tim Collins said on Thursday.

“The biggest thing I am excited about is re-imagining this facility for year-round (use),” Collins said.

After regularly hosting state high school track and field meets for the 1A, 2B and 1B classifications, EWU hasn’t done so since 2022. It also hasn’t hosted the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field championships since 2015, an event that has since been hosted by seven other Big Sky home facilities.

When Collins accepted his position as EWU’s director of athletics in June 2023, there were proposals to construct a track on a different site on campus, but those, he said, were cost prohibitive. It also would have complicated any future football-related updates to the stadium.

“People wish we could have a standalone track facility to improve sight lines for football, but the reality is construction for any improvements that would take advantage of not having the track in that location are upwards of $30 to $40 million,” Collins said. “In the reality of that facility, being able to turn the lights on in the facility year-round now is much more of an immediate return and is within reach.”

Collins and the athletics staff are continuing to raise funds for the next phase of renovation at the stadium site. The cost of all the proposed renovations – which would include more club seating, a new suite level and modernized concessions, restrooms and media box – is estimated at $25 million.

Unlike the previous track surface, which was brick red, the new surface will primarily be gray with red in the exchange zones.

Collins said he plans to work with the Spokane Sports Commission to attract more opportunities for the track to be used throughout the year.

Construction on resurfacing began in early May when the EWU football team wrapped up spring practices. The current red turf at Roos Field was installed in 2020, replacing the first red turf that was installed in 2010.

The Eastern Washington University football team will open its season on the road, at Northern Arizona on Aug. 29. Its first home game is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa.