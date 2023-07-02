Teen Journalism Institute: In the midst of pandemic, Paige Van Buren’s interests turned local

When the Washington Legislature approved a bill mandating that schools provide free feminine hygiene products in the bathroom, Paige Van Buren fought to make sure her school followed through. She even worked to get students to donate supplies.

“I really want to expand equity in our world,” Van Buren said.

Van Buren, who lives in Liberty Lake, attends Ridgeline High School and is the vice president of the student body.

Her interest in journalism and activism began three years ago, during the contentious 2020 election. After being inside all day due to COVID-19 lockdowns, she read about the political drama instilled from elections, leading to her passion for getting involved in local issues.

Her parents are subscribers to The Spokesman-Review, and she would read the comics when she was young. As her interest in local events increased, she began reading local news, which further contributed to her adoration for the community.

Van Buren said she admires the nature and beauty Spokane has to offer. She loves hiking, skiing, performing spin rifle in her marching band’s color guard and performing theater.

Van Buren joined Ridgeline’s color guard her freshman year. She will be captain in the fall, and her younger sister plays alongside her.

“I really enjoy being in front of a crowd,” she said. “You get to create something visual on top of something musical.”

As for her theater career, she relishes performing fiery characters, such as the Wicked Witch in the Wizard of Oz.

“She is delightfully evil,” Van Buren laughed when describing her role.

Q: “What is your favorite place in the Spokane area?”

A: “I love Tre Palline. Their gelato is amazing.”