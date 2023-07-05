Alaska Airlines flight diverted to Spokane International Airport after passenger threat

An Alaska Airlines flight bound Wednesday for Seattle diverted to the Spokane International Airport after a passenger’s threat, according to an airline statement.

“There was a security incident this afternoon involving Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle,” the statement said. “A male guest made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft to one of our flight attendants. As a precaution, the flight was diverted to Spokane and landed safely at 5:15 p.m. Pacific.”

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said the Explosives Disposal Unit, a cooperative between the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, arrived at the airport shortly before 5 p.m.

Local and federal law enforcement met the aircraft when it arrived at the airport, the statement said. There were 177 passengers and six crew members on board.

“We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation,” the statement said. “We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident.”

The airline directed questions to the FBI.

The FBI Seattle office wrote in an email that it was aware of the incident and working with other agencies to determine what happened.

Steve Bernd, FBI Seattle spokesman, said he did not know whether anyone was arrested, but KHQ reported the man from the flight was in custody.