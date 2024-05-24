The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
38-year-old man identified as motorcyclist who died in Hillyard crash

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A motorcyclist who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Hillyard was identified as 38-year-old Jayme Scamolla, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office determined Scamolla died from multiple blunt -force injuries and ruled the death an accident.

Initial information revealed Scamolla was traveling north on Rebecca Street as the road begins an “S”-shaped turn near Queen Avenue, and the rider lost control, police said in a news release. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit and traffic investigators responded to investigate.