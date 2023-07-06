Passenger had note indicating he had bomb, would kill all aboard Alaska Airlines flight that was diverted to Spokane on Wednesday, authorities say

Alaska Airlines passenger Brandon L. Scott is led away by authorities after his arrest Wednesday at Spokane International Airport. (Courtesy Scott Mackie)

A first-class passenger arrested at Spokane International Airport on Wednesday evening handed a flight attendant a note indicating he had a bomb and would detonate it if the plane was not diverted from Seattle, according to federal court documents.

“There is a bomb on the plane. This is not a joke. Several pounds of homemade explosives are in my carry on bag,” said the note, reprinted in part in a complaint filed Thursday in support of Brandon L. Scott’s arrest on a false information or hoax charge.

Scott, 38, who was born in Kentucky, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Spokane on Thursday afternoon, where a denial of the charges was entered by U.S. Magistrate Judge James Goeke.

Scott told authorities the note was false and that he was trying to get the plane diverted because members of the “Sinaloa cartel” were waiting to kill him in Seattle, according to court records. That international criminal group, headquartered in the Mexican state of the same name, is frequently mentioned in popular culture, particularly over the past two decades, when its former leader, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was a fugitive from justice.

The Spokane County Explosives Disposal Unit, which was called to the airport Wednesday night, did not find any explosive materials on the flight, according to court records.

“If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone onboard,” read the note, which was written on a paper receipt. “Change our destination and I will refrain from detonating the bomb.”

A passenger seated next to Scott told authorities they saw him write the note during the flight. Scott told police he’d drank approximately two shots of vodka during the flight, and authorities reported he didn’t appear to be intoxicated.

Scott also told authorities, according to the complaint, that he’d contemplated other methods for diverting the plane that included assaulting a flight attendant and opening a cabin door mid-flight.

Scott was booked into Spokane County Jail on Wednesday at 10:16 p.m., about five hours after Alaska Airlines Flight 334 was diverted to Spokane once Scott made what the airline called a “direct threat to the safety of our aircraft.”

The plane had been traveling to Seattle from Atlanta and had 177 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the airline.

Scott, dressed in yellow Spokane County inmate clothing, made his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Spokane.

Goeke reviewed Scott’s rights, his charge and penalties for the charge, which carries a maximum five years in prison. Scott stood with his hands behind his back alongside his attorney, federal defender Colin Prince, during a portion of Thursday’s proceedings.

Goeke placed him in custody of the U.S. marshals at least until his next court date, which is a preliminary hearing July 19. Goeke appointed Prince as Scott’s attorney.

Scott has previous felony convictions for kidnapping and robbery, according to the complaint.

S-R reporter Garrett Cabeza contributed to this report.