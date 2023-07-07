The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

July 7, 2023 Updated Fri., July 7, 2023 at 3:49 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU

7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

10 a.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: The Wick NBC

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 (qualifying) USA

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quake State 400 (qualifying) USA

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at Detroit MLB

10:05 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees Prime

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Fox 28

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego or L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Hamilton vs. Ottawa CBSSN

Basketball, high school

10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV

1 p.m.: Run 4 Roses Classic ESPNU

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Miami vs. Boston NBATV

12:30 p.m.: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City ESPN

2 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Philadelphia NBATV

2:30 p.m.: Detroit vs. Orlando ESPN

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Chicago NBATV

5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington ESPN2

6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix NBATV

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Seattle at New York ESPN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS

Golf, women’s, USGA

Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC

Mixed martial arts

5 p.m.: UFC 290: Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski ESPN

Soccer, men’s

9 a.m.: UEFA U21 Championship: Spain vs. England CBSSN

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama FS1

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

