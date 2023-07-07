On the Air
July 7, 2023 Updated Fri., July 7, 2023 at 3:49 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU
7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
10 a.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: The Wick NBC
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 (qualifying) USA
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quake State 400 (qualifying) USA
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 USA
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at Detroit MLB
10:05 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees Prime
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Fox 28
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego or L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Baseball, MILB
5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Hamilton vs. Ottawa CBSSN
Basketball, high school
10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV
1 p.m.: Run 4 Roses Classic ESPNU
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Miami vs. Boston NBATV
12:30 p.m.: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City ESPN
2 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Philadelphia NBATV
2:30 p.m.: Detroit vs. Orlando ESPN
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Chicago NBATV
5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington ESPN2
6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix NBATV
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Seattle at New York ESPN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Golf, women’s, USGA
Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC
Mixed martial arts
5 p.m.: UFC 290: Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski ESPN
Soccer, men’s
9 a.m.: UEFA U21 Championship: Spain vs. England CBSSN
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama FS1
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
