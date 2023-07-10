Police detain man after SWAT standoff at Department of Social Services in West Central Spokane

By Ignacio Cowles The Spokesman-Review

Spokane police officers peacefully ended a 7-hour standoff with a man at the Department of Health and Social Services in the West Central neighborhood Monday.

The man was allegedly trespassing on the property before the office’s opening hours, and the building’s security called police, at which point the subject threatened and brandished a knife at officers.

Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said SWAT, K-9 handlers, drone operators and hostage negotiators were involved. Fire engines and paramedics were also standing by. Dozens of officers and a large number of vehicles were present, including two armored vans.

“We’re gonna wait it out,” Humphreys said five hours into the standoff, citing Washington’s de-escalation policies as part of the reason for the large police presence. She clarified that the suspect had not entered the building and was considered “in a state of crisis,” adding that mental health professionals were on hand.

The man’s identity was not disclosed.

As he was taken into custody, he said: “I did nothing wrong. I sleep over here every day!”

No one was harmed or held hostage.

Maple and Ash streets were blocked off between Sinto and Boone, which resulted in congestion in the area .