Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

One person dead after fatal crash on I-90 in Post Falls

July 12, 2023 Updated Wed., July 12, 2023 at 4:29 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A person died after they were found trapped in a crashed car that caught fire Wednesday on Interstate 90 in Post Falls.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Way said it received a call around 11:50 a.m. for a car fire with someone trapped inside at the Idaho Road overpass. 

Way said first responders learned the car had crashed after they arrived on scene. They extinguished the fire, found a person trapped inside. The person was pronounced dead on scene. 

Idaho State Police is investigating and declined to provide additional information.

