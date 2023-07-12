One person dead after fatal crash on I-90 in Post Falls
July 12, 2023 Updated Wed., July 12, 2023 at 4:29 p.m.
A person died after they were found trapped in a crashed car that caught fire Wednesday on Interstate 90 in Post Falls.
Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Way said it received a call around 11:50 a.m. for a car fire with someone trapped inside at the Idaho Road overpass.
Way said first responders learned the car had crashed after they arrived on scene. They extinguished the fire, found a person trapped inside. The person was pronounced dead on scene.
Idaho State Police is investigating and declined to provide additional information.
