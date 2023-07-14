National girls basketball prospect Brynn McGaughy of Colfax out 3-6 months after ankle surgery

Brynn McGaughy, who led Colfax to the State 2B championship and earned state 2B player of the year last season as a sophomore, will miss three-to-six months after surgery to repair an open ankle fracture and dislocation.

The 6-foot-3 McGaughy averaged 21.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in the 2022-23 season for a Bulldogs team that finished 28-0. She was the MVP of the Jack Blair Memorial All-Star Game in March with 23 points.

McGaughy is ranked as the top girls high school prospect in Washington by Prep Girls Hoops, and the No. 15 prospect in the nation for the class of 2025 according to ESPN. She has received dozens of Division I offers, including from Top 20 programs such as Stanford, Louisville, UCLA and Iowa, in addition to Gonzaga, Washington and Washington State closer to home.

She was playing at Hoopfest on June 24 when she sustained the injury and had surgery the same day.

“I went up for a lob and I got undercut in midair and came down on my foot wrong,” she said.

McGaughy believes her return will be on the short end of the prognosis and hopes she’ll be ready for the start of the high school season. Practice for the 2023-24 season in Washington starts Nov. 13.

“Right now, we’re on track for start of basketball season. I should be good to go.”

McGaughy spent the first two weeks following surgery with her ankle elevated, unable to do any type of training. She has progressed to a walking boot and can “move around a little better,” she said, and currently is able to do some body-weight exercises.

“Rehab, we’re not sure what’s going to happen yet, but everything has gone smoothly so far,” she said.

This is McGaughy’s first major injury.

“It’s definitely a new experience, but I’ll only get stronger because of it,” she said.

McGaughy had been on a nationwide tour this summer with her club team Adidas Meta Hoops Idaho 17U.

“It’s pretty frustrating because I was really looking forward to the July evaluation period,” she said. “But I’m not too worried about college coaches or offers right now. They’ve all given me reassurance so I’m just trying to keep a positive mindset.”