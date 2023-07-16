Motorcyclist dies in Spokane Valley crash on Saturday night

A 20-year-old Spokane Valley man was killed when his motorcycle struck an SUV at Pines Road and Eighth Avenue on Saturday night.

Beau Pierre was traveling south on Pines when his motorcycle struck the SUV driven by 69-year-old Denise Peterson a little before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Peterson was headed east through the intersection when Pierre struck the SUV on the driver’s side.

Pierre was wearing a helmet, and Peterson was wearing her seatbelt, according to the WSP. Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene, and Peterson was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours for an investigation. Speed was a factor in the crash, WSP said.