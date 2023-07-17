Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke, stops Connecticut concert mid-song

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

Jason Aldean stopped his show Saturday night in Hartford, Connecticut, mid-song after reportedly suffering heat stroke.

The country singer was performing at the Xfinity Theatre and confused fans when he silently ran off the stage in the middle of singing his 2009 hit “Crazy Town,” Deadline reported.

A video of the incident, shared by KLTV 7 News, shows Aldean clearly struggling before turning and swiftly exiting the stage, as his musicians played on.

Temperatures in Connecticut on Saturday were reported to be in the mid-80s, and the fan who captured the video, K.C. Schweizer, tweeted that it was no surprise Aldean was suffering.

“It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit,” Schweizer said. “I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay!”

A representative for Aldean later confirmed that the cause was heat stroke, and that the singer was unable to finish the show as a result.

Earlier in the night, it appeared that Aldean was hit by a hat thrown on stage by a fan in a video captured by the same fan.

There’s been a string of incidents involving poor audience behavior at recent concerts, with numerous celebrities being struck by objects thrown at them while performing.

Live Nation, the entertainment company that owns and operates the Xfinity Theatre, said Aldean’s performance show will be rescheduled for a later date.

The singer recently kicked off his “Highway Desperado” tour across the country, which is scheduled to continue through the end of October.