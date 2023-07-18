The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
86°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

July 18, 2023 Updated Tue., July 18, 2023 at 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:35 a.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore MLB

4:07 p.m.: San Diego at Toronto OR N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels MLB

6:40 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Dallas at New York NBA

Golf, men’s

1 a.m. (Thursday): The Open Championship Golf / USA

4 a.m. (Thursday): The Open Championship Golf / USA

Golf, women’s

Noon: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf

Hockey

4 p.m.: 3ICE Newark CBS Sports

Soccer, men’s club friendlies

6 a.m.: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Manchester United .ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Wrexham vs. Chelsea ESPN2

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

Midnight: Norway vs. New Zealand Fox 28

3 a.m. (Thursday): Ireland vs. Australia Fox 28

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports