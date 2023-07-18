On the air
July 18, 2023 Updated Tue., July 18, 2023 at 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:35 a.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore MLB
4:07 p.m.: San Diego at Toronto OR N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels MLB
6:40 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Dallas at New York NBA
Golf, men’s
1 a.m. (Thursday): The Open Championship Golf / USA
4 a.m. (Thursday): The Open Championship Golf / USA
Golf, women’s
Noon: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf
Hockey
4 p.m.: 3ICE Newark CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s club friendlies
6 a.m.: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Manchester United .ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Wrexham vs. Chelsea ESPN2
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
Midnight: Norway vs. New Zealand Fox 28
3 a.m. (Thursday): Ireland vs. Australia Fox 28
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.