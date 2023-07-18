Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kevin D. Jared, of Spokane, and Sarah A. Wylie, of Mica.

Matthew L. Crise and Alexys R. P. Beltran, both of Spokane.

Joseph H. Tilley and Mary K. Hughes, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Cook and Alexandra C. Martell, both of Spokane Valley.

Elizabeth R. Samuels and Kamelle A. Bourgeau, both of Wellpinit, Wash.

Dominic A. Wippler, of Ramsey, Minn., and Natalie F. Neidenfeuhr, of Becker, Minn.

Jarod D. Schaber and Leah M. Parker, both of Spokane.

Stephen A. McIntyre and Lara J. Connelly, both of Spokane.

Brenden E. Johnson and Aspen S. Peters, both of Cheney.

Lonnie J. Braucht and Kendra K. Wiiest, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan J. Deprati and Jamie L. Reynolds, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew P. Knight and Erika L. Henry, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Cook and Meghan R. L. Sharp, both of Mead.

Corbin M. Okesson and Maghen E. McLeod Salvador, both of Spokane Valley.

David J. Glenn and Aubrieann L. Hale, both of Airway Heights.

Kevin M. Budde and Raine C. Gay, both of Spokane.

Derek M. Roy and Megan M. Francis, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Aaron C. Jacobs, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Walter Nevin v. Amber Kanally, restitution of premises.

Karen Boles v. Dustin Thon, restitution of premises.

Steven Riedlinger v. Charles Riedlinger, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing IV LLC v. Taucia L. Lucas, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Kenneth Truitt, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Kesyiah Bay, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Jenny Garcia, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Elizabeth Mate, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Jiman Alex, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Lacey Anderson, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Amanda Pike, restitution of premises.

Sam Saxton v. Wendy Gardner, restitution of premises.

Canyon Bluffs Investors v. Jeban Moreang, restitution of premises.

LC GoGo West LLC v. Jeremy Dugas, restitution of premises.

Kelly Florea v. Julia Meyer, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Kathleen Wilson v. Celeste Gusman, seeking quiet title.

Jerri Miller v. Earnest Lindsey, seeking quiet title.

Hayden and Amanda Del Pizzo v. WFG National Title Company of Washington LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance and Mohammad Y. Yousufi, Leonel Hansen, complaint for property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ibarra, John I. and Sheila M.

Edwards, Terry L. and Kathleen M.

Fielder, Alexsander L. and Elizabeth J.

Allread, Etalem and Michael Jr.

Heaton, Lauryn M. and Forderer, Jesse L.

Mars, Dorothy G. and Scott W.

Morden, Katherine A. and Vernon M.

Sudhop, Stephanie N. and Jonathan R.

Kariuki, Francis and Wajnjiku, Margaret

Joyce, Allison M. and Austin T.

Edwards, Julie C. and Brandon S.

Kramer, Tina M. and Casberg, Robert D.

Dillon, Emily B. and Tristen T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Richard W. Woolsey, 34; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty violation of order, residential burglary and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Denis M. Vasquez, 32; 55 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Joshua W. Seth, 32; 234 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Austin A. Hughes, 24; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Nicholas R. Nilles, also known as Nicholas R. Niles, 27; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Queston T. Anderson, 22; $750 in restitution, 75 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Christopher M. Henegar, 45; 65 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Cody J. Bennett, 22; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Reggie M. Boyd, 38; 32 days in jail, 24 months of probation, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Kavan R. Nielson, 26; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Michael J. Reum Hallock, 25; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Craig S. McDonald, 54; seven days in jail, four counts of protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Samuel A. Rogers, 24; two days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and trip violation usage.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Morgan S. W. Byrd, 29; 20 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a public servant.

Casey J. Conwell, 45; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Robert A. Dire Jr., 58; $1,670.50 fine, 61 days in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.