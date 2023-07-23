On the air
Sun., July 23, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: San Francisco at Detroit MLB
4:05 p.m.: Colorado at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland MLB
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
6:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, The Basketball Tournament
1 p.m.: TNT vs. Happy Valley Hoopers ESPN2
4 p.m.: Boeheim’s Army vs. Team Gibson ESPN
6 p.m.: Virginia Dream vs. The Commonwealth ESPNU
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
4 a.m.: Panama vs. Brazil FS1
7 p.m.: Korea Republic vs. Colombia FS1
10:30 p.m.: Philippines vs. New Zealand FS1
1 a.m. (Tuesday): Norway vs. Switzerland FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
