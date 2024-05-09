Going, going, Gonzaga: Zag-turned-Oakland A’s slugger Brett Harris talks about his splashy MLB debut

Former Gonzaga standout Brett Harris celebrates his first major-league hit – a solo home run – for the Oakland Athletics in a game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum. (Getty Images)

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

On May 3, Brett Harris became the 29th player from Gonzaga University to reach the majors.

A day later, Harris made history, becoming the first Oakland A’s player to have home runs as his first two career hits.

Harris, 25, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, hit both homers off Miami Marlins reliever Darren McCaughan in a 20-4 blowout win at the Oakland Coliseum, the first a solo blast in the fourth inning, the second a two-run shot in the sixth.

“With the guys that have played in this locker room, it’s pretty cool to have my name alone but next to these guys at the same time. It’s once again a surreal moment,” Harris said. “Very blessed to be able to make my mark in this franchise’s history.”

Whenever a player hits his first big-league homer, the pressing question is, did he get the ball? The ex-Zags players is happy to say that he has both home run balls for safekeeping.

“The first home run, a guy caught it. He was very gracious and let me have it back,” Harris said. “People were trying to convince him he could get money out of it, but he said I just want to meet him and maybe get a signed bat. I was very thankful. I met with them after the game and gave them a signed bat, took a picture with them.

“The second one was easier because it landed in the stairwell, so there’s no fans that could have grabbed it.”

One funny sidenote about his first homer: His teammates joked around by initially giving him the silent treatment when he entered the dugout. They eventually came around and offered hearty congratulations, but it was still a funny moment for the A’s rookie.

“It’s the typical rookie treatment. I honestly didn’t think about that moment, but when I was running toward the dugout, I knew exactly what was about to transpire,” Harris said. “It was cool. Obviously, with the score of the game, too (12-0), we could have a little bit more fun, so it was good.”

Harris’ path to the majors has been a winding one. After starting at the University of Houston, where he redshirted in 2017, he played one season at junior college powerhouse Central Arizona, where he hit .350 in 2018. Harris then played his final three seasons at Gonzaga, a career highlighted by a senior season when he hit .355 and was named 2021 West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-WCC recognition.

“Yeah, I’ve always said we need more position-player Zags in the big leagues. We have a lot of pitchers,” he said. “It’s that brotherhood I had – Wyatt Mills, Eli Morgan, bunch of other Zags that I never had a chance to play with.

“But because of the brotherhood, we know each other. It’s cool to be able to share back to that Gonzaga brotherhood. I’m excited and looking forward to getting back there.”

No matter the sport, whenever a player makes his professional debut it’s a big deal because it’s an unforgettable moment they get to share with friends and family who have helped them along the way.

Harris’ debut weekend was no different. His parents, Lance and Kerry, were in attendance along with various other well-wishers.

“I think there were 15 total people,” Harris said. “My mom, my dad, were the two blood relatives. Old coaches, Jim Coffman, the Northwest Area Scout for us, came out. There’s been a bunch of people. It’s been super cool to have all these people (here).”

Another aspect of his debut is that his former manager at Midland, Oakland’s Double-A affiliate in the Texas League where Harris played in 2023 before earning a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas, is now on the big-league coaching staff. Bobby Crosby played infield in the majors.

“Bob is awesome. I love Bob,” Harris said. “He’s had the same goal that we have, of getting back to the show in a coaching aspect. Bob has helped me a lot in my career on the field, off the field. He’s awesome. There’s a pretty cool picture of me rounding the bases and Bob’s just smiling that proud coach smile. It’s pretty cool to have him here supporting me. It’s awesome.”

During a Wednesday doubleheader against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers, Harris hit his third career homer, this one coming off veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who tossed a no-hitter for Philadelphia last season. Not only has he impressed with his power, but the ex-Bulldog has also delivered several stellar plays at third base, which is not surprising to anyone who has watched him for any length of time on the left side of the infield.

“It’s been good,” Harris said of his time in the bigs. “I don’t know if I’ve completely wrapped my head around everything that’s transpired. I have been very thankful I got to spend it with my parents, fiancé, and a bunch of my best buddies. It’s a bunch of surreal moments and just overall, very thankful and I feel blessed.”

Harris said he loves playing for third-year A’s manager Mark Kotsay, the 1995 Golden Spikes Award winner and College World Series Most Outstanding Player after helping lead Cal State Fullerton to a national title. “Kots” as he is called, was also a 1996 first-round pick and played in the bigs from 1997 through 2013.

Harris identifies several similarities with his new manager.

“I feel like we just have an instant connection with West Coast baseball. We play that same brand of baseball,” Harris said. “He was a grindy player who is probably a top-three college player ever.

“Having that West Coast connection and trying to do the small things right and anything you can do to win, I got that at Gonzaga. It’s cool to play for a manager that has a similar mindset and game style as my game. He’s an awesome skipper and I’m looking forward to playing many more games for him.”

Harris is still a big-league rookie and with that designation comes some rookie rites of passage he will have to endure, a way of paying dues he welcomes.

“They’ve let me settle in, but I’ll be on donut duty here soon, probably carrying bags, a pink backpack or something,” Harris said. “They’ll have me doing something.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.