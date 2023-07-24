On the air
Mon., July 24, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees TBS
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
6:40 p.m.: Pittsburgh at San Digeo OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ESPN
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago Fox 28
7 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles NBA
Soccer, men’s club
5:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Houston at Santos Laguna FS1
7:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Leon at L.A. Galaxy FS1
7:30 p.m.: Friendly: Wrexham vs. Manchester United ESPN2
4:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Lion City vs. Tottenham CBS Sports
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
10 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Japan FS1
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Zambia vs. Spain FS1
5 a.m.: (Wednesday): Ireland vs. Canada FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.