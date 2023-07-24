The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees TBS

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

6:40 p.m.: Pittsburgh at San Digeo OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ESPN

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago Fox 28

7 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles NBA

Soccer, men’s club

5:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Houston at Santos Laguna FS1

7:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Leon at L.A. Galaxy FS1

7:30 p.m.: Friendly: Wrexham vs. Manchester United ESPN2

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Lion City vs. Tottenham CBS Sports

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

10 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Japan FS1

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Zambia vs. Spain FS1

5 a.m.: (Wednesday): Ireland vs. Canada FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

