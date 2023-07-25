Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bradley A. Nicholas and Carlie R. Arreola, both of Post Falls.

Justin T. Humphreys and Ana E. Guerrero, both of Valley, Washington.

James W. E. Creel and Hilary G. Hughes, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas J. Costello and Sydney L. Collins, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert N. Ross and Xiangyang Li, both of Greenacres.

Connor E. L. Brady and Emily J. Rygaard, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael J. Taylor and Haley M. Laverne, both of Spokane Valley.

Hayden E. Ramsay and Ashley M. Doyle, both of Spokane.

Kathleen D. Lavis and Darcy A. Kelly, both of Spokane Valley.

Nate H. Robbins and Alaina J. Paul, both of Spokane Valley.

Dakotah R. Alexander and Marlene R. Campbell, both of Deer Park.

Andrew M. Wood and Morgan K. Keys, both of Spokane.

Joshua E. Strebeck and Grace J. Smith, both of Otis Orchards.

Gabriel E. R. Burnham and Eliscia M. Diaz, both of Spokane.

Peter J. Staker and Jennifer J. Tison, both of Spokane.

Benjamin M. Wilson and Emily C. Bucher, both of Spokane.

Elijah D. Thompson and Raeanne N. Eklund, both of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nahshon Anderson v. Estate of Kenneth S. Weston, seeking quiet title.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Juslina Lewis, restitution of premises.

Whitworth 30 LLC by Goodale and Barbieri Co. v. Katie Wise, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Santana Garcia, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Jasmine D. Santiago, money claimed owed.

Lauren Poole v. Nikolay Kozlov, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Sheri L. Hendon v. Washington State Department of Social and Human Services, et al., complaint for damages.

Miguel and Adriana Recendez v. Standard Guaranty Insurance Co., complaint.

Lauren Poole v. Nikolay and Anna Kozlov, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Swanson, Darcy N. and Oye, Matthew D.

Bierley, Michaele L. and Hicks, Jon E.

Garvin, Jennifer C. and Laliana M.

Acosta, Druscilla R. and Medina, David

Mizoguchi, Josie L. and Brian T.

Dodge, Alison R. and Bradley J.

Erpenbach, Ariel L. and Lars T.

Trout, Carver D. L. and Teresa M.

Skinner, Serena and David

Selders, Amy and Steven

Short, Bryan C. and Jacquelyn R.

LaFleur, Nicholas K. and Taylor M.

Johnston, Molly M. and Babbs, Airon-Dale R.

Jordan, Melissa J. and Adam L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Aaron M. McAteer, 21; $2,217.25 in restitution, 123 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Michael Hollingsworth, 44; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Victoria R. Langlois, 30; $300 in restitution, 81 days in jail with credit given for 81 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and second-degree vehicle prowling.

James D. Neill, 45; 52 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, attempt to elude a police vehicle and first-degree animal cruelty.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Giovanni Abram, 30; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Harrison T. Cameron, 33; 174 days in jail with credit given for 174 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Gabriel T. Jensen, 31; 18 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gerald E. Munroe, 44; 60 days in jail converted to 54 days of electronic home monitoring, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.