News >  Business

Spokane county unemployment rate upticks in June

July 26, 2023 Updated Wed., July 26, 2023 at 5:04 p.m.

By Tod Stephens tods@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

The June Spokane County unemployment rate rose to 3.0%, just higher than the 2.9% reported in May by the Washington Employment Security Department. The difference represents just over 100 more unemployed jobseekers.

According to the ESD report released on Wednesday, in June Spokane County saw 7,853 residents out of work and a total labor force of 265,850.

Seasonally adjusted, Washington added over 13,000 jobs in June, 11,900 of which were nonfarm roles. Since the start of the year, Washington has added a total of over 118,000 nonfarm jobs.

In June, statewide unemployment decreased to 3.8%—the lowest monthly rate reported by the ESD so far this year. This figure is higher than the national June rate of 3.6% reported by the U.S. Department of Labor.

