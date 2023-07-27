It’s all about the horses and the hounds for James McMurtry

James McMurtry is happy to be returning to Spokane in the middle of the summer. The clever singer-songwriter recalls performing at the Bartlett in November 2016. “It was freezing,” McMurtry said. “I remember loading in and watching these ladies walking bare-legged when it was well below freezing. I remember thinking, ‘The girls are certainly tough in Spokane.’ ”

Many of the characters in McMurtry’s songs are rough around the edges, so the cold-blooded ladies of Spokane shouldn’t throw him for a loop. “I’ve met some interesting people over the years,” McMurtry said. “Some have inspired me.”

McMurtry, 61, is still touring behind “The Horse and the Hounds,” which just turned two. His latest collection of wry and poignant tales are worth experiencing. “If It Don’t Bleed” is a witty punch to the gut.

“I wrote that one in 2019 and it was inspired by my cousin, who was badly addicted to cocaine,” McMurtry said while calling from his Lockhart, Texas home. “He survived it. He would tell me, ‘quit bitching, if it don’t bleed, it don’t matter.’ I realized that there was a song there.”

The moving “Blackberry Winter” was inspired by a cold summer day, and then there is “Jackie,” which is yet another song McMurtry has written about women and horses. “Jackie is a composite of what I’ve seen,” McMurtry said. “I’ve known a lot of women addicted to horses.”

McMurtry, who will perform Friday at the Lucky You Lounge, isn’t in a rush to work on a new album. “The only reason I put out records is so that you guys can write about it so people see your story and show up at the venue,” McMurtry said. “There was a time when people actually went out and bought records but those days are over. So now I put out records to advertise my tour. That’s the harsh reality.”

It’s a shame McMurtry isn’t writing more songs since he has a gift for painting a vivid picture with words. McMurtry, much like his novelist father, Larry McMurtry, doesn’t write about himself. His fictitious stories are often drawn from those around him.

“If I wrote about myself it would bore me and it would bore you,” McMurtry explained. “I don’t think my life is that interesting but I can write about other things and people.”

Fortunately other folks’ lives inspire McMurtry, who at times looks like he has little interest in what’s happening. But that’s not so since McMurtry is a keen observer.

“Life is fascinating,” McMurtry said. “There’s always something out there that inspires you.”