Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

July 27, 2023 Updated Fri., July 28, 2023 at 2:42 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

2 p.m.: Xfinity series: Henry 180 (qualifying) USA

Baseball, MLB

5:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston or Minnesota at Kansas City MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago ION

Combat sports

6 p.m.: Carible Royale Boxing CBS Sports

Golf

6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

8:30 a.m.: Senior Open Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

4 a.m.: Haiti at China FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix (Sprint Shootout) ESPN2

7:30 a.m.: F1: Belgian Grand Prix (Sprint race) ESPN2

Noon: Xfinity series: Henry 180 NBC

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Worldwide Express 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB

12:07 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Miami FS1

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore Fox 28

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

Combat sports, UFC

5 p.m.: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 ABC

Golf

2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

6 a.m.: Senior Open Championship CNBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

12:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Sweden FS1

3 a.m.: Brazil vs. France Fox 28

5:30 a.m.: Jamaica vs. Panama Fox 28

9:30 p.m.: Morocco vs. Korea Republic Fox 28

Midnight: New Zealand vs. Switzerland Fox 28

Midnight: Philippines vs. Norway FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

6 a.m.: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles ESPN

Golf

2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

6 a.m.: Senior Open Championship CNBC

8 a.m.: Senior Open Championship NBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: Scottish Leagues Cup: Inverness at Dundee CBS Sports

8:55 a.m.: Friendly: Aston Villa vs. Brentford USA

11:40 a.m.: Friendly: Chelsea vs. Fulham NBC

6 p.m.: Friendly: Dortmund vs. Manchester United ESPN2

6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Seattle at Monterrey FS1

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

2:30 a.m.: Colombia vs. Germany FS1

Midnight: Spain vs. Japan Fox 28

Midnight: Zambia vs. Costa Rica FS1

3 a.m. (Monday): Australia vs. Canada Fox 28

3 a.m.: (Monday): Nigeria vs. Ireland FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

