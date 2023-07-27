Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Carl J. Peterson and Elisabeth O. Hale, both of Spokane.

Andrew W. Sonneland, of Colbert, and Emily A. Reidt, of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Thomas and Melita E. Clock, both of Spokane.

Isaac S. Kammeyer and Camy D. Corder, both of Spokane.

Eric L. Sanders and Melody P. D. Gilbert, both of Spokane.

Thomas J. Ehring and Averie M. Carlsen, both of Spokane.

Andrew C. Ganas and Alexandria S. Clift, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Marcus N. Carlile and Rachel G. Forbis, both of Spokane.

Riley D. Shintaffer and Victoria A. McNutt, both of Kennewick.

William L. True and Karissa M. Lopez, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane County v. Brandt D. and Adam S. Hunter, foreclosure.

Shane M. Freeze v. Karen Freeze, seeking quiet title.

Spokane Housing Venture v. Michael D. Baker, restitution of premises.

Richard J. Stephenson v. Lucas Doe, seeking quiet title.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Josephine M. Waithaka, restitution of premises.

Salem Arms Community Housing v. Shirley Slater, restitution of premises.

Gary F. Mueller v. Kerry Croston, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Laurel R. Gonzales, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Rodney Clemons, restitution of premises.

Gail M. Barros v. Joel B. Burger, restitution of premises.

Jonee Rucker v. Nolan W. Siegel, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Peter Sicilia v. Paul Douglas, property damages.

Mandi L. Jackson Sanders v. Levi A. Deleon Collins, Rock Solid Assembly LLC, complaint for damages.

Priscilla McDowell v. Joshua Hennings, complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Katherine A. Ross, complaint for property damages.

Avalon Care Center LLC v. Chee Chee M. Phillips, complaint for breach of contract, attorney’s fees, costs and other relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brooks, Michael J. and Justin A.

Bowman, Ronald and Martina

Forrest, Kimberly L. and Rodriguez, Stefan R.

Taylor, Chloe and Shawn

Coleman-Vasquez, Kimberly and Richard

Gyamera, Erica and Mendoza, Janis M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jimmy B. Frank, also known as Jimmy B. Franklin, 42; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Richard D. Shain, 49; four months in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Ryan B. Denham, 23; 84 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Aaron M. McAteer, 21; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tyrel D. Faber, 38; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michelle C. Clarke, 48; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Michael J. Conway, 39; five days in jail converted to three days of community service, protection order violation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Thomas D. Eldredge, 53; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert M. Serrano, 30; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Christian E. Skalak, 44; 21 days in jail, theft.

David R. Spencer, 30; 10 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jasmine S. Storch, 23; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 21; 180 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Joseph G. Bottomley, 26; 12 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Patrick M. Flanagan, 36; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of work crew, six months of probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Christopher M. Galloway, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

William E. Caulfield, 38; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Leon T. Clark, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christina M. George, 33; 23 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Isaac Gonzalez, 36; 17 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Tavis R. Davis, 39; 31 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jameel R. O. Fletcher, 30; two days in jail converted to 24 hours of work crew, six months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

David G. Antrim, 69; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Aiden M. Correa, 25; 59 days in jail, third-degree theft.

James O. Dawson, 20; 15 days in jail, no valid operating license without identification.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Layne R. Spidel, 20; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jonathan M. Warren, 34; 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a public servant.