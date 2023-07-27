Washington records
Thu., July 27, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Carl J. Peterson and Elisabeth O. Hale, both of Spokane.
Andrew W. Sonneland, of Colbert, and Emily A. Reidt, of Spokane.
Nicholas A. Thomas and Melita E. Clock, both of Spokane.
Isaac S. Kammeyer and Camy D. Corder, both of Spokane.
Eric L. Sanders and Melody P. D. Gilbert, both of Spokane.
Thomas J. Ehring and Averie M. Carlsen, both of Spokane.
Andrew C. Ganas and Alexandria S. Clift, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Marcus N. Carlile and Rachel G. Forbis, both of Spokane.
Riley D. Shintaffer and Victoria A. McNutt, both of Kennewick.
William L. True and Karissa M. Lopez, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Spokane County v. Brandt D. and Adam S. Hunter, foreclosure.
Shane M. Freeze v. Karen Freeze, seeking quiet title.
Spokane Housing Venture v. Michael D. Baker, restitution of premises.
Richard J. Stephenson v. Lucas Doe, seeking quiet title.
12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Josephine M. Waithaka, restitution of premises.
Salem Arms Community Housing v. Shirley Slater, restitution of premises.
Gary F. Mueller v. Kerry Croston, restitution of premises.
12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Laurel R. Gonzales, restitution of premises.
R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Rodney Clemons, restitution of premises.
Gail M. Barros v. Joel B. Burger, restitution of premises.
Jonee Rucker v. Nolan W. Siegel, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Peter Sicilia v. Paul Douglas, property damages.
Mandi L. Jackson Sanders v. Levi A. Deleon Collins, Rock Solid Assembly LLC, complaint for damages.
Priscilla McDowell v. Joshua Hennings, complaint.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Katherine A. Ross, complaint for property damages.
Avalon Care Center LLC v. Chee Chee M. Phillips, complaint for breach of contract, attorney’s fees, costs and other relief.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Brooks, Michael J. and Justin A.
Bowman, Ronald and Martina
Forrest, Kimberly L. and Rodriguez, Stefan R.
Taylor, Chloe and Shawn
Coleman-Vasquez, Kimberly and Richard
Gyamera, Erica and Mendoza, Janis M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Jimmy B. Frank, also known as Jimmy B. Franklin, 42; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Richard D. Shain, 49; four months in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Ryan B. Denham, 23; 84 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Aaron M. McAteer, 21; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Tyrel D. Faber, 38; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree child molestation.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Michelle C. Clarke, 48; one day in jail, protection order violation.
Michael J. Conway, 39; five days in jail converted to three days of community service, protection order violation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Thomas D. Eldredge, 53; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Robert M. Serrano, 30; one day in jail, protection order violation.
Christian E. Skalak, 44; 21 days in jail, theft.
David R. Spencer, 30; 10 days in jail, protection order violation.
Jasmine S. Storch, 23; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Kailey J. Calissendorff, 21; 180 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.
Joseph G. Bottomley, 26; 12 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Patrick M. Flanagan, 36; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of work crew, six months of probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Christopher M. Galloway, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
William E. Caulfield, 38; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.
Leon T. Clark, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Christina M. George, 33; 23 days in jail, third-degree theft.
Isaac Gonzalez, 36; 17 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tavis R. Davis, 39; 31 days in jail, third-degree theft.
Jameel R. O. Fletcher, 30; two days in jail converted to 24 hours of work crew, six months of probation, third-degree theft.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
David G. Antrim, 69; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.
Aiden M. Correa, 25; 59 days in jail, third-degree theft.
James O. Dawson, 20; 15 days in jail, no valid operating license without identification.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Layne R. Spidel, 20; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jonathan M. Warren, 34; 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a public servant.
