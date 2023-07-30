Storm find their mojo, beat Fever for second win in a row

Michael Chavez Seattle Times

In the middle of the first quarter during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indiana Fever, the Storm surrendered an 11-2 run caused by turnovers and defensive miscues.

The Storm (6-19) turned it around in the same quarter with a dominant offensive performance for their largest win this season, 85-62 against the Fever to wrap up their three-game road trip.

“Getting stops,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “We were just on a string with our rotations. Bringing a lot of bodies to [Aliyah] Boston and [Kelsey] Mitchell put out our connectivity on that end which was great. It really impacted what we did on the offensive end. Knocking down open shots, creating for each other and really a lot of fluidity on both ends of the basketball.”

In the Storm’s last two games, both wins to follow a franchise-record 10-game losing streak, they have had a combined 48 points from their bench. Quinn sees that as a big provider for their well-balanced production on both sides of the court.

“When we have a balanced attack, we’re better,” Quinn said. “There’s been plenty of games this year where Jewell is our highest scorer, and we don’t have double-digit scoring from anyone else. So, for us to continue to find other ways to score the basketball.

“It helps our offense tremendously, but also it doesn’t allow defenses to just zone in on Jewell (Loyd), especially when we have shooters on the floor and players on the floor who can do a lot of great things. It is helpful when our group is playing at a high level.”

Jewell Loyd led the Storm in scoring with 26 points, and Gabby Williams scored in double-digits for the second straight game with 14.

“We made up our minds on this road trip that we’re gonna compete,” Loyd said. “We’ve kind of shifted our mindset to [being] really committed to hard-working players and staying in games no matter what the score is. … Our production, and our activity level has increased. I think we’re not so worried about the outcome.”

After missing most of the season because of injuries playing overseas, Williams is starting to find her offensive rhythm, scoring 10 or more for the third time in seven games.

“She’s able to play point guard a little bit, post up and be a facilitator, and those are all attributes that she has,” Quinn said. “We had to remember she was out for a while and getting herself into shape [with] practicing and getting into games and the reps, it’s going to take some time and I’m glad she’s finding rhythm and comfort with whatever group she’s on the floor with.

“But for me it’s confidence as well. Just like the experience that I had with her last year. I know what she brings, I know what she can do and her being on the floor her presence on the floor makes us better.”

Rookie Jordan Horston scored 15 points off the bench with 10 of those coming in the second quarter, helping the Storm keep some much-needed momentum.

“She felt really good,” Loyd said on Horston’s performance. “We were hyped for her. We kept giving the ball to her because she was in a really good groove. When she’s locked in, I believe she should be able to do these things.”

The Storm outscored the Fever 23-10 in the second quarter after hitting eight three-pointers, erasing the run and leading 47-27 at the half.

“I think our rotations are great,” Williams said. “I think it was pretty obvious that everyone was locked in on the scouting [report] and we executed well. I had trust in my teammates that they were going to make the next rotation and that they were going to do the right scheme.”

A small momentum swing turned in favor of Indiana who outscored the Storm 24-14 in the third quarter, cutting the lead to single digits. With the Fever surging, five late points from the hands of Loyd helped to stop the bleeding and pushed their lead back to double-digits 61-50 ending the quarter.

The Storm have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. They head back to Seattle to face the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.