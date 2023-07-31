Fast-moving fire spurs immediate evacuations west of Eagle Ridge; shelter opening at Cheney High School

A firefighting aircraft drops water on a fast-moving brush fire near the Eagle Ridge housing development. The fire had burned at least 50 acres by late Monday afternoon southwest of Spokane. It sparked immediate evacuations, said Guy Gifford, of the state Department of Natural Resources said. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

A fast-moving fire had burned at least 50 acres by late Monday afternoon southwest of Spokane. It sparked immediate evacuations, said Guy Gifford, of the state Department of Natural Resources said.

A level 3 emergency alert from Spokane Fire District 3 said residents living along Marshall Road from Cheney-Spokane Road and north to 44th need to leave right away “due to the life-threatening conditions in your area.”

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Cheney High School at 460 N. Sixth St.

The post said people should monitor their phones and social media for updates.

A plume of smoke was easily visible from downtown Spokane as flames erupted in the trees before 2 p.m. The fire is called the West Hallett fire.

Dozens of firefighters along with a half dozen aircraft were dropping water on the fire for much of the afternoon.

“Sure love to hear those airplanes,” said Ray Williams, who watched the fire with his wife, Shirley Williams. They’re not too worried about their house.

“There was just a very little bit of smoke and then, ‘Boom!’” Shirley said as she gestured to the growing plume.

The Doberman family evacuated from their house with their cats, dogs, 10 children and grandparents who were visiting from Italy.

They caravanned to the Windsor Elementary School parking lot, where they watched the cloud of smoke grow.

Firefighters from around the region were also responding.

This report will be updated.