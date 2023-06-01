Tillamook recalls 1,440 ice cream cartons in Idaho and Washington, issues allergy alert

By Shaun Goodwin Idaho Statesman

The Tillamook County Creamery Association is recalling family-sized tubs of ice cream in Washington and Idaho after mistakenly packaging one of its flavors in the wrong carton.

The association is recalling 1.5-quart tubs of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream that were accidentally packaged in Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream cartons. The Waffle Cone Swirl flavor contains wheat and soy, which is not declared on the Chocolate Peanut Butter carton.

No more than 1,440 cartons were incorrectly packaged, according to the Tillamook County Creamery Association, and were only sold in Safeways in Washington and Idaho.

Affected cartons will have the codes TL-41-80 and BB041324 printed on the bottom. Those who have purchased the affected product and are allergic to wheat or soy are encouraged by Tillamook to either throw the product away or return it to the store it was purchased from for a refund.

Those with soy and wheat allergies that consume the ice cream could run the risk of a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tillamook said in a news release on Wednesday that no illnesses or adverse effects had been reported due to the mislabeling.

Consumers can contact Tillamook by emailing hello@tillamook.com or calling (855) 562-3568.