Animal advocacy group seeks investigation into dead chicks at Yakima business

By Joel Donofrio Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA – An international nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting animal cruelty and suffering is targeting a Yakima business where a customer noticed what they believed to be dozens of dead and dying chicks late last month.

The business, Yakima Co-op, said while some chicks died, many others were saved and that steps are being taken to prevent similar problems in the future.

Lady Freethinker posted a petition on its website Friday targeting Yakima Co-op and seeking “justice for dead and dying chicks tossed in a dumpster” after hearing from a customer who visited the store Tuesday afternoon.

According to the petition, the customer said dozens of dead chicks were seen in a dumpster at the business at 501 S. Front St., and more were gasping for breath and dying in two display cases after allegedly not receiving water or care over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

The petition includes photos and a video the customer took on their phone of the chicks.

“These chicks were living, feeling beings who deserved to receive basic care and attention,” Nina Jackel, Lady Freethinker founder and president, said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

“Instead, they suffered agonizing – and reportedly preventable – deaths. Our supporters, including those in Washington, want to see this case taken seriously,” Jackel wrote.

“We hope that our petition will encourage Yakima authorities to seek justice and accountability for these chicks and to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again. Every single life counts – including the smallest ones.”

Yakima Co-op response

According to its website, Yakima Co-op is a farm and ranch supply cooperative that has been serving the Yakima Valley agricultural community since 1938. Its member-owned farm and home supply store on South Front Street offers a variety of items, including live chicks for those who operate chicken coops.

On Friday afternoon, Yakima Co-op management sent the following statement to the Herald-Republic about Tuesday’s incident:

“Our warehouse employee reported to work (Tuesday morning) and found the Cornish Cross Birds were out of water, but the chicks were alive. Our employee refilled the waterers and went about the rest of their duties.

“After some time, the employee came back to check on the chicks and found that they had flocked to the waterer and had gotten themselves wet. When this happens these chicks huddled under the heat light and trampled each other, causing a pile of what appeared to be dead chicks.

“While we did lose chicks, our employee was able to transfer many of them to a dry pen and put them under a heat light and many of them were saved.

“This was an unfortunate event that was scrutinized in a snapshot moment,” the statement concludes. “We have taken steps and discussed how this can be prevented in the future with better scheduling over the weekends as well as management of water and feeding duties.

“We strive to take the very best care of the chicks while they are in our store and are always looking to learn new and better methods of care.”

Investigation sought

Yakima Co-op also sent its statement to Lady Freethinker representatives Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the organization said that after the petition has amassed a substantial number of signatures – which typically takes a week – it will be sent to the Yakima Police Department, the Washington State Department of Agriculture and Yakima Co-Op.

As the petition notes, “the Yakima Municipal Code requires that people who keep birds provide them with proper food, water, and keep them in a humane manner.”

Lady Freethinker representatives plan to follow up with YPD and the WSDA until they receive “a definitive response.”