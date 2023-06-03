Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob F. Bird and Megan A. E. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Finn E. Carlson and Emma N. Zenonian, both of Spokane.

Jacob A. Stirpe and Madison O. Fay, both of Spokane.

Tanner P. Smith and Ally N. Flattum, both of Spokane.

Peter C. Chege, of Spokane and Ajara Tambwe, of Spokane Valley.

Michael K. Ngeno and Viola Chepleting, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachery M. Scarmack and Elayne A. Ingram, both of Spokane.

Travis L. Rood and Harmony J. Morgan, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua R. Stretz and Ellyse M. Duke, both of Cheney.

Casey B. Cowan and Kylie I. Walchuk, both of Spokane.

Alexander J. Qualls and Ana I. Amezolamilan, both of Cheney.

Kolby J. Balcom and Kayla M. Kliest, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel Blair and Avianna Hames, both of Spokane.

Brett D. Cantrell and Halle E. Jones, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Hodl and Nicole B. Leonard, both of Spokane.

Cole R. D. Corkery and Rikki R. Dorsh, both of Spokane Valley.

Jamar R. Wren and Misty M. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.

Gunnar M. Leighty and Kaitlyn A. Perrault, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Carlos A. Fuentes, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Richard D. Peterson v. Zachery J. Craig, complaint for property damages.

Lance and Staci Aschinger v. Joshua Hunt and Spokane Foot Clinic, medical negligence.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kirby, Aaron and Joann

Andrade, Nanci and Jamie

Miller, Bailey A. and Brianna E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Shayne J. Winston, 21; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, violation of order, third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nicholas J. Monk, 33; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

David Alik, 22; $1,696.66 in restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 109 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Antonio M. Davis, 30; 110 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, four counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Charles Dickson, 49; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ashley M. Getz, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Zane E. Lumpkin, 42; $3,238 in restitution, 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Freddy and Karla J. Alva, Moses Lake; debts of $92,215.

Amy L. and Jacob P. Hesse, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $90,962.

Casey W. Wood, Spokane; debts of $152,210.

Keith R. and Karen L. Webster, Spokane; debts of $23,872.

Aedyn W. Wynecoop, Spokane; debts of $59,966.

Paul L. and Barbara E. Harrington, Spokane; debts of $112,486.

Ashley A. and Braydan D. Marsh, Spokane; debts of $177,480.

Kenneth L. Kortness, Jr., Cheney; debts of $72,805.

Marilyn M. Knight, Spokane; debts of $28,970.

Christian D. Eustice, Spokane Valley; debts of $73,763.

Nelida M. Vargas, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $33,228.

Jacob Pierson, Pullman; debts of $127,602.

Thomas M. Ackerman, Colbert; debts of $317,351.

Tayler Hinkle, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $30,800.

Darla J. Quinn, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $55,139.

Phillip A., Jr. and Ladawna L. Lara, Pullman; debts of $253,878.

Andrew M. J. and Mary A. Stroud, Moses Lake; debts of $287,871.

Mathew I. Vara, Metaline Falls, Wash.; debts of $187,646.

Wage-earner petitions

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cole G. Cramer, 40; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Jennifer A. Hamilton, 46; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

James E. Hendrix, 62; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael A. Heister, 54; 264 days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jonathan S. Miranda, 41; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Thomas M. Goldthorpe, 52; 47 days in jail, third-degree theft and making a false statement to a public servant.

John C. Endress, 28; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Michelle R. Edsall, 40; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jamie B. Burris, 47; $990.50 fine, 16 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ethan D. Simioni, 35; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Paul D. Burton, 42; 220 days in jail, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Lisa R. Bingham, 54; 30 days in jail converted to 27 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Tannen M. O. Bennett, 24; two days in jail, six months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Darrin B. Stark, 52; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Lee W. Speaks, 31; $750 fine, nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless driving.

Justin T. Youngman, 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Samantha N. Parker, 22; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Keriann R. Reed, 34; 23 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.