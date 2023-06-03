Washington records
Sat., June 3, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jacob F. Bird and Megan A. E. Oliver, both of Spokane.
Finn E. Carlson and Emma N. Zenonian, both of Spokane.
Jacob A. Stirpe and Madison O. Fay, both of Spokane.
Tanner P. Smith and Ally N. Flattum, both of Spokane.
Peter C. Chege, of Spokane and Ajara Tambwe, of Spokane Valley.
Michael K. Ngeno and Viola Chepleting, both of Spokane Valley.
Zachery M. Scarmack and Elayne A. Ingram, both of Spokane.
Travis L. Rood and Harmony J. Morgan, both of Spokane Valley.
Joshua R. Stretz and Ellyse M. Duke, both of Cheney.
Casey B. Cowan and Kylie I. Walchuk, both of Spokane.
Alexander J. Qualls and Ana I. Amezolamilan, both of Cheney.
Kolby J. Balcom and Kayla M. Kliest, both of Spokane.
Nathaniel Blair and Avianna Hames, both of Spokane.
Brett D. Cantrell and Halle E. Jones, both of Spokane.
Ryan C. Hodl and Nicole B. Leonard, both of Spokane.
Cole R. D. Corkery and Rikki R. Dorsh, both of Spokane Valley.
Jamar R. Wren and Misty M. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.
Gunnar M. Leighty and Kaitlyn A. Perrault, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Carlos A. Fuentes, restitution of premises.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Richard D. Peterson v. Zachery J. Craig, complaint for property damages.
Lance and Staci Aschinger v. Joshua Hunt and Spokane Foot Clinic, medical negligence.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kirby, Aaron and Joann
Andrade, Nanci and Jamie
Miller, Bailey A. and Brianna E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Marla L. Polin
Shayne J. Winston, 21; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, violation of order, third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Nicholas J. Monk, 33; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.
David Alik, 22; $1,696.66 in restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 109 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Antonio M. Davis, 30; 110 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, four counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Charles Dickson, 49; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Ashley M. Getz, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Zane E. Lumpkin, 42; $3,238 in restitution, 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Freddy and Karla J. Alva, Moses Lake; debts of $92,215.
Amy L. and Jacob P. Hesse, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $90,962.
Casey W. Wood, Spokane; debts of $152,210.
Keith R. and Karen L. Webster, Spokane; debts of $23,872.
Aedyn W. Wynecoop, Spokane; debts of $59,966.
Paul L. and Barbara E. Harrington, Spokane; debts of $112,486.
Ashley A. and Braydan D. Marsh, Spokane; debts of $177,480.
Kenneth L. Kortness, Jr., Cheney; debts of $72,805.
Marilyn M. Knight, Spokane; debts of $28,970.
Christian D. Eustice, Spokane Valley; debts of $73,763.
Nelida M. Vargas, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $33,228.
Jacob Pierson, Pullman; debts of $127,602.
Thomas M. Ackerman, Colbert; debts of $317,351.
Tayler Hinkle, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $30,800.
Darla J. Quinn, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $55,139.
Phillip A., Jr. and Ladawna L. Lara, Pullman; debts of $253,878.
Andrew M. J. and Mary A. Stroud, Moses Lake; debts of $287,871.
Mathew I. Vara, Metaline Falls, Wash.; debts of $187,646.
Wage-earner petitions
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Cole G. Cramer, 40; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Jennifer A. Hamilton, 46; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.
James E. Hendrix, 62; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Michael A. Heister, 54; 264 days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Jonathan S. Miranda, 41; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Thomas M. Goldthorpe, 52; 47 days in jail, third-degree theft and making a false statement to a public servant.
John C. Endress, 28; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Michelle R. Edsall, 40; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jamie B. Burris, 47; $990.50 fine, 16 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Ethan D. Simioni, 35; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.
Paul D. Burton, 42; 220 days in jail, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Lisa R. Bingham, 54; 30 days in jail converted to 27 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.
Tannen M. O. Bennett, 24; two days in jail, six months of probation, reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Darrin B. Stark, 52; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Lee W. Speaks, 31; $750 fine, nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless driving.
Justin T. Youngman, 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Samantha N. Parker, 22; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.
Keriann R. Reed, 34; 23 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
