Man killed by deputies Sunday fired multiple rounds before deputies returned fire, investigators say

The man shot and killed by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies over the weekend fired multiple rounds at the deputies from point-blank range before fleeing and firing more bullets. Deputies then returned fire, according to the initial Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team news release.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday it is working to identify the man.

The release said two uniformed deputies were driving a sheriff’s office vehicle early Sunday morning in the 900 block of North Dyer Road in Spokane Valley, according to the release. Preliminary information suggests the deputies were searching for a person with an arrest warrant.

Deputies contacted a man walking in the area around 12:10 a.m., investigators said. The deputies conversed with him for over a minute before they tried to detain him.

As they tried to gain physical control of the man, the suspect produced a concealed handgun and fired multiple times at the deputies from close range, the release said.

The man broke free of the deputies’ grasp and started to run while firing additional rounds toward the deputies, according to investigators. Both deputies returned fire, striking the man.

The deputies provided first aid to the man, but he died at the scene, according to the release. Neither deputy was struck by gunfire. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

A sheriff’s office news release Sunday said the deputies who fired shots were placed on administrative leave.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the deputies.

The Spokane Police Department is overseeing the case, and the sheriff’s office will not be involved in the ongoing investigation.