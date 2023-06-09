The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

June 9, 2023 Updated Fri., June 9, 2023 at 10:28 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Door Dash 250 (qualifying) FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Door Dash 250 FS1

Baseball, NCAA super regional

9 a.m.: Alabama vs. Wake Forest ESPN

9 a.m.: Virginia vs. Duke ESPN2

Noon: Florida vs. South Carolina ESPN2

Noon: Kentucky vs. LSU ESPN

Noon: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss ESPNU

3 p.m.: Texas vs. Stanford ESPN2

3 p.m.: Indiana State vs. TCU ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Arizona at Detroit or Miami at Chi. White Sox MLB

1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Texas at Tampa Bay MLB

4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

7:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Boxing

7 p.m.: Lopez vs. Taylor ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Montreal vs. Ottawa CBSSN

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan Fox 28

Noon: Memphis vs. New Orleans NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open Golf

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

2:30 p.m.: PGA: Canadian Open CBS

Golf, women’s

1:30 p.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Vegas at Florida TNT

Horse racing

Noon: Belmont Stakes Fox 28

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Inter vs. Manchester City CBS

Tennis, women’s

6 a.m.: French Open final: Świątek vs. Muchova NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

