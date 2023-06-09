On the Air
June 9, 2023 Updated Fri., June 9, 2023 at 10:28 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Door Dash 250 (qualifying) FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Door Dash 250 FS1
Baseball, NCAA super regional
9 a.m.: Alabama vs. Wake Forest ESPN
9 a.m.: Virginia vs. Duke ESPN2
Noon: Florida vs. South Carolina ESPN2
Noon: Kentucky vs. LSU ESPN
Noon: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss ESPNU
3 p.m.: Texas vs. Stanford ESPN2
3 p.m.: Indiana State vs. TCU ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Arizona at Detroit or Miami at Chi. White Sox MLB
1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Texas at Tampa Bay MLB
4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
7:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Boxing
7 p.m.: Lopez vs. Taylor ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Montreal vs. Ottawa CBSSN
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan Fox 28
Noon: Memphis vs. New Orleans NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open Golf
1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
2:30 p.m.: PGA: Canadian Open CBS
Golf, women’s
1:30 p.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Vegas at Florida TNT
Horse racing
Noon: Belmont Stakes Fox 28
Soccer, UEFA Champions League
Noon: Inter vs. Manchester City CBS
Tennis, women’s
6 a.m.: French Open final: Świątek vs. Muchova NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
