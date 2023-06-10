Missing Cd’A man found dead after apparent motorcycle crash in woods near Hayden

Family members of a missing 43-year-old Coeur d’Alene man found the man’s body Friday night down an embankment on a Forest Service road northeast of Hayden.

Earle Gilbert Wolfrom Jr. had last been seen June 3 leaving the area of Hayden Canyon Storage riding his 2007 orange KTM off-road motorcycle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit and the sheriff’s office Search and Rescue Unit, with assistance from Idaho Disaster Dogs, checked the forested areas surrounding Hayden Creek after several social media posts indicated he may have been seen there, deputies said.

Lightning, high winds and downed trees in the forest forced the search to be suspended Thursday afternoon.

Family members found Wolfrom’s dirt bike and his body around 8 p.m. Friday down an embankment on Forest Service Road 206, west of Forest Service Road 1552, near Hayden Creek, according to the sheriff’s office.

It appeared Wolfrom crashed his dirt bike while negotiating a corner and died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.