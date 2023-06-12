The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

June 12, 2023 Updated Mon., June 12, 2023 at 5:46 p.m.

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets TBS

6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Atlanta at New York CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix CBS Sports

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Florida at Vegas TNT

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

