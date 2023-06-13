Pregnant woman killed in daytime shooting in downtown Seattle

By Daisy Zavala Magaña and Ken Lambert Seattle Times

A pregnant woman died and a man was wounded after being shot Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, police say.

More than 20 officers flooded Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street around 11 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired at an occupied car, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers found the 34-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her wounds at Harborview Medical Center. Her unborn child did not survive. A 37-year-old man was less seriously hurt in the shooting.

Police said they arrested a suspect nearby and recovered a gun. A white Tesla could be seen with bullet holes through its front driver’s side window.

Police did not give further details about the circumstances of the shooting, which caused significant transit delays.

The SPD has recorded 194 shootings or reports of shots fired so far this year, according to its online crime dashboard, which is current through April. There were more than 700 such incidents citywide last year, according to the agency.