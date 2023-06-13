Wildfire spurs immediate evacuations in Grant County
June 13, 2023 Updated Tue., June 13, 2023 at 9:50 p.m.
A fast-moving wildfire spurred immediate evacuation orders north of Soap Lake Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office said the fire, which was about 150 acres, had been contained later Tuesday night.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation order was in effect from the 24000 block of SR17N to the 24000 block of Road A-NE. The office advised people to evacuate to Soap Lake Park if it’s safe.
There was “significant threat to life or property,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release, but the office later said on Facebook that no homes had been destroyed.
The National Weather Service had warned of a stronger fire risk from high winds Tuesday.
No additional details were immediately available.
