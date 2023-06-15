Washington records
June 15, 2023 Updated Thu., June 15, 2023 at 4:22 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Andrew D. Winecoff, of Post Falls, and Melanie L. Shay, of Rathdrum.
Robert L. Ady, of Spokane Valley, and Malia C. Waite, of Lincoln, Calif.
Austin A. Upmeyer and Amanda E. Guilbault, both of Liberty Lake.
Brendan T. Quinn and Sarah A. Hiller, both of Spokane Valley.
Toby K. Swonke and Sara R. Frost, both of Spokane.
Arthur V. Ingle and Leslie A. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.
Kermit A. McIntosh and Jasmine M. Tennant, both of Spokane.
Pavel Kazakov, of Coeur d’Alene, and Alla P. Burlakov, of Spokane Valley.
Peter D. Canfield and Shari A. Raye, both of Spokane.
Christopher M. Welch and Jessica L. Cheles, both of Spokane.
Joshua G. Garvin and Elizabeth A. Berger, both of Spokane.
Devin T. Billington and Rebekah V. Stranberg, both of Waverly.
Michael E. Blanc, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Mackenzie M. Clegg, of Kapolei, Hawaii.
Taylor A. Schumacher and Madeline G. Matheson, both of Burien, Wash.
Bryan L. Adkins and Jayda A. Koenig, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Robert S. Butler, complaint for property damages.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Brandy L. Ball, complaint for property damages.
United Financial Casualty Co. v. Benyam Asefa and Ashley Juarez, complaint for declaratory relief.
Abigail Bennett v. Malachi and Andrea McCormick, complaint for personal injures.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Bockelie, Michael R. and Jessica L.
Legal separations granted
Awotoye, Yemisi F. and Fiyinfolu C.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Shawn A. Cottrell, 49; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Sutton C. Starbuck, 24; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Dujuan A. Hines, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and forgery.
Levi B. Hines, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and first-degree theft.
Karene Youngrunningcrane, also known as Alicia M. Black Dog, 33; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgery on a certificate of title and possession of a controlled substance by a state prisoner.
Austin M. Ides, 21; 68 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Jeffrey J. Ihle, 33; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Amber T. Williams, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
James C. Johnson, 40; 50 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Nikolay Y. Leksunkin, 26; one day in jail, physical control.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.