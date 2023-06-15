Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew D. Winecoff, of Post Falls, and Melanie L. Shay, of Rathdrum.

Robert L. Ady, of Spokane Valley, and Malia C. Waite, of Lincoln, Calif.

Austin A. Upmeyer and Amanda E. Guilbault, both of Liberty Lake.

Brendan T. Quinn and Sarah A. Hiller, both of Spokane Valley.

Toby K. Swonke and Sara R. Frost, both of Spokane.

Arthur V. Ingle and Leslie A. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Kermit A. McIntosh and Jasmine M. Tennant, both of Spokane.

Pavel Kazakov, of Coeur d’Alene, and Alla P. Burlakov, of Spokane Valley.

Peter D. Canfield and Shari A. Raye, both of Spokane.

Christopher M. Welch and Jessica L. Cheles, both of Spokane.

Joshua G. Garvin and Elizabeth A. Berger, both of Spokane.

Devin T. Billington and Rebekah V. Stranberg, both of Waverly.

Michael E. Blanc, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Mackenzie M. Clegg, of Kapolei, Hawaii.

Taylor A. Schumacher and Madeline G. Matheson, both of Burien, Wash.

Bryan L. Adkins and Jayda A. Koenig, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Robert S. Butler, complaint for property damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Brandy L. Ball, complaint for property damages.

United Financial Casualty Co. v. Benyam Asefa and Ashley Juarez, complaint for declaratory relief.

Abigail Bennett v. Malachi and Andrea McCormick, complaint for personal injures.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bockelie, Michael R. and Jessica L.

Legal separations granted

Awotoye, Yemisi F. and Fiyinfolu C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Shawn A. Cottrell, 49; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Sutton C. Starbuck, 24; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Dujuan A. Hines, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and forgery.

Levi B. Hines, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Karene Youngrunningcrane, also known as Alicia M. Black Dog, 33; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgery on a certificate of title and possession of a controlled substance by a state prisoner.

Austin M. Ides, 21; 68 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jeffrey J. Ihle, 33; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Amber T. Williams, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

James C. Johnson, 40; 50 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Nikolay Y. Leksunkin, 26; one day in jail, physical control.