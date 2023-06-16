Washington records
June 16, 2023 Updated Fri., June 16, 2023 at 7:48 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Ty-Michael O. Nelson and Amanda M. Cowles, both of Spokane.
Conner J. May and Mariah M. Scott, both of Spokane.
Philip C. Wall and Michelle N. Ferazza, both of Cheney.
Paul D. Smith and Kaycie M. Gibson, both of Newman Lake.
Riley J. Cornia and Kyra L. Bake, both of Moscow.
Benjamin E. Taylor and Krystal A. Janzen, both of Spokane.
Robert A. Raskell and Lyndsey A. Kennedy, both of Spokane.
Caleb Valenzuela and Katrina N. Preston, both of Spokane.
John P. Jackson and Holly D. Baldwin, both of Oldtown, Idaho.
Parker R. D. Tesky, of Otis Orchards, and Emma R. Metzger, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
LVNV Funding LLC v. Susan Reeves, money claimed owed.
Norma McNair v. Whistle Stop, complaint.
Alina A. Barragan v. Thanh P. Pham, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Steele, Sarah L. and Justin L.
Rushton, Greg A. and Alexis M.
Kimani, Beatrice W. and Kinyua, George M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Vincent Nsengiumva, 25; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Judge John O. Cooney
Sierra R. Hanson, also known as Sierra R. Delay, 33; $1,851.17 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.
Damian R. Brooks, 51; $4,279 in restitution, 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
