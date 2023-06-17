Activist apologizes for going topless at White House Pride event

By Samantha Chery Washington Post

Transgender model and activist Rose Montoya has apologized for going topless at a White House Pride event and posting the video, after a week of criticism from right-wing outlets, trans advocates and the White House press secretary.

“In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of a guest of the president at the White House lawn celebration,” Montoya said in a video posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts Friday, in which she apologized to her family and friends, the LGBTQ+ community, President Biden and the nation.

She continued, “It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others, nor for trans joy, like my little moment of trans joy, to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition.”

A native Idahoan, Montoya spoke about trans people’s experiences at a National Press Club panel in Washington on June 8 and was invited to a Pride Month celebration the following Saturday that was hosted by Biden and the first lady on the South Lawn.

She wore a white dress, chunky-framed sunglasses and slides as she smiled and posed with other activists, waved a trans Pride flag, and shook hands with the Bidens.

“Hi, Mr. President. It is an honor,” she said as she greeted the president in the now-deleted video Montoya posted to her Instagram and TikTok account. “Trans rights are human rights!”

But what she would later describe as a moment of euphoria led to backlash.

Montoya stood grinning in front of the White House in one part of the video, the top of her dress at her waist, her hands covering her nipples. Two shirtless friends flanked her, flexing their arm muscles. “Are we topless at the White House?” someone out of the video’s frame asks.

Right-wing media outlets, including Fox News and the New York Post, swooped in to cover her bare-chested moment. Montoya said she and her family were harassed, and critics – some of them part of the LGBTQ+ community – flooded the comment sections on her social media accounts.

“As a fellow transgender woman, I cannot help but express concern regarding your decision,” one person commented. “By choosing to do so, it harms our community and reinforces the negative stereotype that we cannot act appropriately.”

Another commenter said Montoya “set the trans community back so much” for going topless at a “family friendly event.”

Montoya initially defended her behavior. “Going topless in Washington, D.C., is legal, and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple,” she said in a video shared on social media Monday. “My trans masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law of Washington, D.C., I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe.”

Washington has no laws prohibiting showing one’s breasts in public. However, the White House is federal property, sometimes subject to stricter laws. Officials there didn’t immediately respond to a question about nudity rules on the grounds.

The debate around equalizing nudity laws across genders – sometimes called the “Free the Nipple” movement – has been growing in the United States. In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to a New Hampshire law that fined women for exposing their breasts in public. The same year, a Utah woman took a plea deal to avoid having to register as a sex offender because her stepchildren saw her topless.

The White House, however, didn’t seem to appreciate Montoya’s stance.

“The behavior was simply unacceptable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families,” she added.

The spokeswoman said Montoya and the two other topless guests in her video would not be invited to future White House events.

By the end of the week, Montoya had dropped her defenses.

“More so than ever before I have learned how powerful and just how impactful my actions are,” she said in her apology video. “I also feel energized to educate and articulate to others the importance and power of trans joy in a more effective way,” she added.