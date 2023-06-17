On the air
June 17, 2023 Updated Sat., June 17, 2023 at 4:57 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 CNBC
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Road America USA
11 a.m.: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix ABC
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: TCU vs. Virginia ESPN
4 p.m.: Florida vs. Oral Roberts ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets or Colorado at Atlanta MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or Tampa Bay at San Diego MLB
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Phoenix at New York CBS
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana CBS Sports
Football
1 p.m.: USFL: Houston vs. New Orleans FS1
4 p.m.: USFL: Michigan vs. Philadelphia Fox 28
4 p.m.: CFL: Toronto vs. Hamilton CBS Sports
Golf, men’s
8 a.m.: U.S. Open Golf
10 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC
Golf, women’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Meijer LPGA Classic CBS
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
1 p.m.: Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville CBS
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103-5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
