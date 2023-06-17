The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

June 17, 2023 Updated Sat., June 17, 2023 at 4:57 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 CNBC

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Road America USA

11 a.m.: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix ABC

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: TCU vs. Virginia ESPN

4 p.m.: Florida vs. Oral Roberts ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets or Colorado at Atlanta MLB

1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or Tampa Bay at San Diego MLB

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Phoenix at New York CBS

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana CBS Sports

Football

1 p.m.: USFL: Houston vs. New Orleans FS1

4 p.m.: USFL: Michigan vs. Philadelphia Fox 28

4 p.m.: CFL: Toronto vs. Hamilton CBS Sports

Golf, men’s

8 a.m.: U.S. Open Golf

10 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC

Golf, women’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Meijer LPGA Classic CBS

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

1 p.m.: Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville CBS

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103-5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

