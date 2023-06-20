Search for Julian Sands resumes months after actor disappeared near Mount Baldy
June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 1:07 p.m.
LOS ANGELES — The search for actor Julian Sands is back on, after months of weather-related delays in the Mount Baldy area.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that it had resumed its efforts to find the “Room With a View” star over the weekend. In a press release, the Sheriff’s Department said Saturday’s search efforts included “over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, two helicopters and drone crews.
“Unfortunately Mr. Sands was not located,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Sands, an avid climber and hiker, was reported missing on Jan. 13. The Sheriff’s Department said it has conducted eight ground and air searches specifically for Sands, 65. In the first months of the search, crews faced multiple weather-related delays.
The Sheriff’s Department added Monday that “portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” despite the warmer weather.
In a thread of tweets Monday, the Sheriff’s Department shared videos of search crew members boarding a helicopter and lifting off.
“Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Sands is known for films including “A Room With a View” and “Warlock.” He also appeared in the TV series “24,” “The Blacklist,” “Banshee,” “Jackie Chan Adventures” and “Gotham.”
