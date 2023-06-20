Spokane County

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kaycee M. Anderson, 35; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Davidson C. Baker, 25; 61 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Alexander J. Blair, 28; 28 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Alicia A. Chavez, 32; 10 days in jail, second-degree trespassing and sitting/lying on a sidewalk zone.

Steven D. Cork, 57; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Summer R. Iverson, 43; $600 fine, reckless driving.

Eric S. Johnson, 37; 15 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Frank D. Jones, 38; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Micah T. Martini, 41; 15 days in jail, theft.

Logan J. McNamara, 33; 14 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 45; 364 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, harassment and third-degree theft.

Corey L. O’Connor, 33; 14 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Todd A. Pendell, 56; 120 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Mistie L. Person, 35; 26 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Toren M. Pierson, 24; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Gary D. Salchenberg, 59; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Jonquil A. Scott-Harrison, 32; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Meghan C. Slater, 21; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Devon M. Walls, 24; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Koltyn T. Wanner, 24; 84 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ambrose M. Young, 42; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Mason Q. Nestor, 20; 90 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Zoe M. Cook, 26; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Mary D. Bradshaw, 67; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John N. Cathcart, 18; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Steven P. Rich, 20; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Andrea D. Waters, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Ronald L. Trammel, 42; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, third-degree theft.

Aaron J. Williams, 29; $990.50 fine, 46 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Angie L. Parker, 51; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.