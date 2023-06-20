Washington records
June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 4:12 p.m.
Spokane County
In the courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Kaycee M. Anderson, 35; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Davidson C. Baker, 25; 61 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Alexander J. Blair, 28; 28 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Alicia A. Chavez, 32; 10 days in jail, second-degree trespassing and sitting/lying on a sidewalk zone.
Steven D. Cork, 57; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Summer R. Iverson, 43; $600 fine, reckless driving.
Eric S. Johnson, 37; 15 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Frank D. Jones, 38; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Micah T. Martini, 41; 15 days in jail, theft.
Logan J. McNamara, 33; 14 days in jail, obstructing an officer.
Antonio M. Mitchell, 45; 364 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, harassment and third-degree theft.
Corey L. O’Connor, 33; 14 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Todd A. Pendell, 56; 120 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Mistie L. Person, 35; 26 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Toren M. Pierson, 24; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Gary D. Salchenberg, 59; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Jonquil A. Scott-Harrison, 32; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.
Meghan C. Slater, 21; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Devon M. Walls, 24; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.
Koltyn T. Wanner, 24; 84 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Ambrose M. Young, 42; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Mason Q. Nestor, 20; 90 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Zoe M. Cook, 26; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Mary D. Bradshaw, 67; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
John N. Cathcart, 18; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Steven P. Rich, 20; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Andrea D. Waters, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Ronald L. Trammel, 42; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, third-degree theft.
Aaron J. Williams, 29; $990.50 fine, 46 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.
Angie L. Parker, 51; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
