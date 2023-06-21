On the Air
June 21, 2023 Updated Wed., June 21, 2023 at 4:27 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
4 p.m.: LSU vs. Wake Forest ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Boston at Minnesota MLB
4 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay MLB
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: NBA draft ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota CBSSN
Golf, men’s
3:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s, UEFA U21 Championship
9 a.m.: England vs. Czech Republic CBSSN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: NBA draft 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
