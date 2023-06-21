The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

June 21, 2023 Updated Wed., June 21, 2023 at 4:27 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

4 p.m.: LSU vs. Wake Forest ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Boston at Minnesota MLB

4 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: NBA draft ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota CBSSN

Golf, men’s

3:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s, UEFA U21 Championship

9 a.m.: England vs. Czech Republic CBSSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: NBA draft 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

