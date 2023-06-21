Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Terrence L. Smith and Yalonda N. H. Jones, both of Spokane.

Riley J. Parr, of Moscow, Idaho, and Aria J. Hoit, of Hayden.

Allan M. B. Michaud and Vanessa M. De Oca, both of Millwood.

Clinton P. Williams and Jessica D. Garza, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Daniel T. Nelson and Heather L. McLagan, both of Cheney.

Yan Tiahun, of Burnsville, Minn., and Olesya A. Anishchenko, of Spokane.

Thomas F. McLeod-Mims and Kaylee M. Cargile, both of Enterprise, Ala.

Robert P. Ogle and Tommi R. Melcher, both of Cheney.

Michael D. Corry, of Colbert, and Karen E. Janout, of Spokane.

Dillon J. Clark, of Nine Mile Falls, and Zoey L. Mohr, of Spokane.

Hunter L. Austin, of Atlanta, and Victoria R. Stryd, of Spokane.

Matthew W. Moulton and Nichole L. Austin, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher D. Mills and Mauri S. Bracken, both of Rockford.

Diego A. B. Veliz, of Spokane, and Isabella L. Coscia, of Chewelah, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Alexander Dwyer, restitution of premises.

Revere 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Brenda Wilkinson, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Cesar Balos, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Sheena Canton, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jaymie Horowitz, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Gina Woodbury, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Carlos De La Rosa, restitution of premises.

Carey Garrison v. Racheal Steffen, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Nina Dashovskaya, restitution of premises.

PSP Riverton LLC v. Micah Spicer, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Brittany Boteler, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Claudia Sanchez, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jerome Alires, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Christian Fredrickson, restitution of premises.

Bella Tessa LLC v. Alseyni Mbow, restitution of premises.

Katherine Beaman v. Gwendolyn G. and Steven Lebahn, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Terra P. and Jeffrey S.

Harthan, Kate and Matthew

Little, Ryan C. and Harpold, Ruth A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Kaylee R. Zornes, 35; 51 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree identity theft and resisting arrest.

Dwayne A. Tussing, 30; 56 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge John O. Cooney

Michael B. Chamberlin, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Josiah T. Klever, 41; $940 in restitution, 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Cameron G. Remington, 22; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.

Jesse W. Shears, 38; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jerry L. and Paula L. Vanden Bos, Soap Lake, Wash.; debts of $151,388.

Shelby A. Hanson, Deer Meadows, Wash.; debts of $39,676.

Sheryl K. Pierson, Spokane; debts of $78,752.

Michelle E. Madera, Newport, Wash.; debts of $68,568.

Lance W. Marquardt and Jayme L. Mottram, Spokane; debts of $1,286,756.

Justin T. Reed, Spokane; debts of $75,698.

Ashley M. Eggleston, Colbert; debts of $150,662.

Brooke M. Schaum, Spokane Valley; debts of $32,930.

Wage-earner petitions

Erik A. Gamble, Spokane; debts not listed.

Joe P. Carrigan II, Spokane; debts of $313,513.

Spencer K. and Penny L. Andrews, Spokane; debts of $448,419.

Jeffrey A. Fortin, Veradale; debts of $59,228.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven H. Cochran, 31; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Franklin M. Gordon, 41; 14 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Timothy M. Murphy, 33; 15 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bradley A. Taylor, 37; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Shayne J. H. P. Winston, 21; 146 days in jail, reckless driving.