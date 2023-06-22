Fans never know what will emanate from comic Steph Tolev’s mouth

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Hyperbole is a big tool in many comedian’s sheds. However, that’s not so for the outrageous and unpredictable Steph Tolev, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club.

“As much as people don’t believe me, 99% of my act is real,” Tolev said while calling from her Los Angeles home. “I only exaggerate a touch when it comes to a punchline or an ending to a story if it doesn’t have a funny enough of a punchline. But a lot of weird stuff happens to me and it’s actually quite convenient for stand-up comedy even though sometimes it’s too embarrassing to say but I still say it.”

Tolev is a magnet for the bizarre. Tolev, who is the product of Bulgarian parents who emigrated to Toronto a generation ago, turns the arcane into entertainment; to the Canadian’s credit she often goes out on a limb. “I think my guts come from me being myself onstage and doing this for 20 years and not caring if people like me or not. It’s so funny when people get mad at a comedian. Don’t watch them if you don’t like them.”

It’s difficult to take your eyes off of Tolev, who is often akin to a humorous car crash, especially when it comes to dating. “I end up riffing with people a lot about dating and how they met since I’m single and trying to see if there are any options besides online meeting now,” Tolev said. “For some reason people like to open up to me as well and tell me very personal stuff so that always opens up a weird riffing door. When it comes to dating it’s all really all over the place. I get some very open books in the front rows at my shows.”

Tolev grew up on the sketch comedy of the iconic Canadian troupe Kids in the Hall. “I love silly over the top stuff,” Tolev said. “It’s in my comedy and in my sketch duo, LadyStache. We love dressing up as men like the Kids in the Hall did as women. I really took their concept of a simple premise and just heightened it in the weirdest ways possible.”

Part of what is so refreshing about Tolev is that anything goes and the stranger the better. Tolev isn’t like many comics, who appear as if in character. Tolev comes across as a regular person, who happens to be very comfortable under the lights. “My cadence comes naturally,” Tolev said. “I think my family had a big impact on me and the fact that I did lots of sketch and improv have helped me be so comfortable onstage.”

Tolev looks forward to her Spokane debut. “I’ve never been to Spokane and so I’m open to all restaurant, dive bar and thrift shop suggestions,” Tolev said.