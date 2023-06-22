Spokane School Board extends Adam Swinyard’s contract for superintendent

By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Public Schools will keep Superintendent Adam Swinyard at the helm for at least three more years.

The Spokane School Board renewed his contract and boosted his salary at a meeting Wednesday.

Board members Michael Wiser, Melissa Bedford, Jenny Slagle and Nicki Lockwood voted unanimously to approve the terms of the contract. Swinyard’s contract starts in July and lasts until July 2026, listing a salary of $262,000 with annual raises to accommodate cost-of-living increases.

The contract also offers Swinyard 30 vacation days and 12 paid sick days each year, and a monthly $750 allowance for use of his personal vehicle in work-related travel.

Swinyard has been superintendent since 2020, when he was promoted from associate superintendent.

School Board President Michael Wiser said he was happy to renew Swinyard’s contract, citing strong leadership during the COVID pandemic.

“He has the right mindset for a superintendent. He wants what’s best for the kids while supporting staff,” Wiser said. “He’s really open to listening to community members and stakeholders all across the board.”

Swinyard is from Deer Park and joined the Spokane district in 2013 as a principal at Sacajawea Middle School, a position he held for three years before becoming associate superintendent at the district.

Swinyard was named Superintendent of the Year in 2022 by the Washington Association of School Administrators for effective leadership and improving equity in the district.