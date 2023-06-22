The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
56°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Education

Spokane School Board extends Adam Swinyard’s contract for superintendent

June 22, 2023 Updated Thu., June 22, 2023 at 8:55 p.m.

Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools Adam Swinyard talks at the Spokane Public Schools administration building on Jan. 24, 2023 about a hoax threat at Lewis and Clark High School. The Spokane School Board renewed his contract on June 21, 2023 for an additional three years. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools Adam Swinyard talks at the Spokane Public Schools administration building on Jan. 24, 2023 about a hoax threat at Lewis and Clark High School. The Spokane School Board renewed his contract on June 21, 2023 for an additional three years. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy this photo
By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Public Schools will keep Superintendent Adam Swinyard at the helm for at least three more years.

The Spokane School Board renewed his contract and boosted his salary at a meeting Wednesday.

Board members Michael Wiser, Melissa Bedford, Jenny Slagle and Nicki Lockwood voted unanimously to approve the terms of the contract. Swinyard’s contract starts in July and lasts until July 2026, listing a salary of $262,000 with annual raises to accommodate cost-of-living increases.

The contract also offers Swinyard 30 vacation days and 12 paid sick days each year, and a monthly $750 allowance for use of his personal vehicle in work-related travel.

Swinyard has been superintendent since 2020, when he was promoted from associate superintendent.

School Board President Michael Wiser said he was happy to renew Swinyard’s contract, citing strong leadership during the COVID pandemic.

“He has the right mindset for a superintendent. He wants what’s best for the kids while supporting staff,” Wiser said. “He’s really open to listening to community members and stakeholders all across the board.”

Swinyard is from Deer Park and joined the Spokane district in 2013 as a principal at Sacajawea Middle School, a position he held for three years before becoming associate superintendent at the district.

Swinyard was named Superintendent of the Year in 2022 by the Washington Association of School Administrators for effective leadership and improving equity in the district.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Education