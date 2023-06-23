Alberta man dies in Pend Oreille County motorcycle crash
June 23, 2023 Updated Fri., June 23, 2023 at 8:53 p.m.
A 61-year-old Alberta man died Friday after he went off State Route 20 on a motorcycle in Pend Oreille County.
Wilfred J. White, of Coaldale, was riding at about 12 p.m. west on the highway when he left the road and was thrown from the motorcycle near the unincorporated town of Tiger, according to the Washington State Patrol.
White, who was wearing a helmet, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, troopers said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
