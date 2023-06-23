Logan Gilbert throws gem as Mariners bats stay hot to beat Orioles

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

BALTIMORE – The past two games have been tantalizing to the point where it may renew an optimism in the Mariners that started fading in late April and became absent in late May and early June.

But it’s not the disproportionate results that make manager Scott Servais and his players want to believe that the changes made have been ingrained into them and will remain in the games ahead.

No, it’s how they achieved the lopsided victories over the past few games, and the signs of it starting on the previous homestand, that make the Mariners believe they can start approaching the elevated expectations of this season.

They got an outstanding outing from starter Logan Gilbert, while the offense made life miserable for starter Kyle Gibson, scoring five early runs off him and ending his outing after three innings, rolling to a 13-1 victory.

It was the second straight game in which the Mariners scored double-digit runs, something that seemed impossible based on the early offensive struggles. Seattle pounded out 17 hits, including seven run-scoring singles .

A renewed focus on more competitive at-bats and making opposing starters work from their first pitch, following a brief three-game hiatus, has been noticeable.

On Thursday, they scored 10 runs off Yankees starter Domingo German in 3⅓ innings. On Friday, they put Gibson through his worst outing of the season, struggling to give the Orioles three complete innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Gibson threw 86 pitches in his three innings with only 46 strikes. The Mariners ground through their plate appearances against Gibson, making him work for his outs.

It was Gibson’s shortest start with Baltimore this season. He hadn’t allowed more than three runs in his previous six starts and it was just the second time this season he allowed more than four runs in a game.

Over their past 12 games, nine opposing starting pitchers have failed to go beyond five innings against Seattle. The Mariners are 6-3 in those contests.

Conversely, the Mariners’ starting pitching has rebounded from a rough week on the previous road trip to return to its normal form.

With Gilbert’s outing of seven innings pitched, one run allowed on two hits with a walk and rive strikeouts, Mariners starting pitchers have allowed three runs of fewer in their past 10 games and two runs or fewer in eight of those 10 games.

Gilbert survived a 20-pitch first inning where he walked the first batter of the game, aided by a timely double play to not allow a run. He wouldn’t allow a run until the seventh as seemed to get stronger with each scoreless frame he delivered.

Using all four of his pitches, almost equally, Gilbert kept the Orioles off balance and had retired 15 straight batters until Anthony Santander lofted a solo homer to right field.

Gibson didn’t have such efficiency. He needed 35 pitches to get through a second inning where the Mariners picked up a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Tom Murphy and left the bases loaded.

The outing fell apart in the third inning, starting with leadoff walk, who later came around to score on Eugenio Suarez’s one-out single through the left side. Kolten Wong followed with a sacrifice fly and Murphy crushed a misplaced sinker for a two-run homer deep into the left field seats and a 5-0 lead. Statcast measured Murphy’s blast – his third homer of the season – at 418 feet.

Gibson wouldn’t come out for the fourth inning as Orioles manager Brandon Hyde went to his bullpen far earlier than expected.

Rodriguez will participate in Home Run Derby

Julio Rodriguez wasn’t going to be shut out of baseball’s biggest party, particularly when it’s happening at his home field in the city he so proudly represents.

On Friday, Rodriguez announced on social media that he would participate in the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities.